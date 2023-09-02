From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SF: End Fossil Fuels! Bike Ride Protest & Rally

Date:

Friday, September 15, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

FFF Global Climate Strike website

Location Details:

Meet at Great HWY and Judah Street

Ocean Beach, San Francisco



We will ride to JFK Drive, then head to Civic Center Plaza for speakers and music





Join the Ride to End Fossil Fuels in San Francisco to demand that Governor Newsom phase out fossil fuel production in California and ensure an equitable, just transition to renewable energy.



Connect with like-minded climate and bicycle activists. Please wear blue or green and decorate your bike with climate action messaging. Bring your own bicycle.



We’ll begin our ride at car-free Great Highway (@ Judah) at 5pm with a short rally featuring music bikes and guest speakers. Then we’ll ride slowly to car-free JFK Drive for mid-way stop to let people regroup and connect. We'll end at 8pm at City Hall with more music and speakers.



This slow ride will celebrate the joy of breaking free from fossil fuels. All ages, abilities and mobility devices are welcome! No one is left behind.



P﻿articipants will be asked to sign a petition urging Governor Newsom to phase out fossil fuel production in California:



I﻿f you don't have a bicycle, please use the code REFF23BW to use a Bay Wheels bike for the ride. The code can be used up to 20 times and has a $50 credit limit. It can be used with either Classic bikes or Ebikes on Sept 15th. Redeem the code in the Bay Wheels app under Rewards.



The Ride to End Fossil Fuels brings climate and bicycle activists together as part of a global weekend of climate action.



9/15 Global Climate Strike:



9/17 Sacramento/NorCal: Protest to End Fossil Fuels: RIDE TO END FOSSIL FUELSJoin the Ride to End Fossil Fuels in San Francisco to demand that Governor Newsom phase out fossil fuel production in California and ensure an equitable, just transition to renewable energy.Connect with like-minded climate and bicycle activists. Please wear blue or green and decorate your bike with climate action messaging. Bring your own bicycle.We’ll begin our ride at car-free Great Highway (@ Judah) at 5pm with a short rally featuring music bikes and guest speakers. Then we’ll ride slowly to car-free JFK Drive for mid-way stop to let people regroup and connect. We'll end at 8pm at City Hall with more music and speakers.This slow ride will celebrate the joy of breaking free from fossil fuels. All ages, abilities and mobility devices are welcome! No one is left behind.P﻿articipants will be asked to sign a petition urging Governor Newsom to phase out fossil fuel production in California: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/join-the-big-oil-resistance/ I﻿f you don't have a bicycle, please use the code REFF23BW to use a Bay Wheels bike for the ride. The code can be used up to 20 times and has a $50 credit limit. It can be used with either Classic bikes or Ebikes on Sept 15th. Redeem the code in the Bay Wheels app under Rewards.The Ride to End Fossil Fuels brings climate and bicycle activists together as part of a global weekend of climate action.9/15 Global Climate Strike: https://fridaysforfuture.org/september15/ 9/17 Sacramento/NorCal: Protest to End Fossil Fuels: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/25/18858536.php