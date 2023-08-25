From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#ClimateStrike: Nationwide & Global Strikes Against Climate Crisis
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fridays for Future and partners
Location Details:
Climate Strikes across California, nationwide & globally
Find a climate action near you: https://fridaysforfuture.org/action-map/map/
Or here: https://fridaysforfutureusa.org/
CLIMATE STRIKE! Global Weekend of Climate Protest
September 15: Global Climate Strike
More info: https://fridaysforfuture.org/
September 17: March to End Fossil Fuels - NYC, nationwide & global
More info: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/08/25/18858534.php
We must end the Era of Fossil Fuels!
Young people are striking nationwide and around the globe to demand immediate climate action to #EndFossilFuels.
It is time to End The Era of Fossil Fuels. 🔥
🚨Oil and gas has made billions in profits off of the backs and suffering of people across the world. Each year, sea levels rise and temperature records are smashed.
🚨 The fossil fuel industry is content with sacrificing life on earth to rake in an annual profit.
It is past time for world leaders to take a clear stand and address the climate crisis. We are organizing to put people over profit and demand action for communities everywhere. 🌎
WE DEMAND:
--An end to Fossil Finance, divesting from new and current fossil fuel projects.
--A rapid, just, and equitable phase-out of all fossil fuels, ensuring that the burdens and benefits are re-distributed fairly among different stakeholders, with particular attention to historically marginalized and vulnerable communities.
--Massive investments in community owned renewable energy projects.
--Reparations for the harms caused to communities affected by the climate crisis and its structural causes, as well as enforcement of the Loss and Damage Fund, with special emphasis of historical polluters paying into the Fun
The Sept. 15th Climate Strikes are part of the global weekend of climate action to protest the climate emergency ahead of the UN Climate Summit 2023, with the main March to End Fossil Fuels global protest actions on Sept 17th: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
For more information: https://fridaysforfuture.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 2:19PM
