From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#Climate Emergency: March to End Fossil Fuels 2023 - NYC, Nationwide & Globally
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
End Fossil Fuels Coalition 500+ organizations
Location Details:
Main national march in NYC during UN Climate Summit
Find a protest near you here: https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/map/
Find a protest near you here: https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/map/
MARCH TO END FOSSIL FUELS - The Climate Emergency is Now!
We are in a climate emergency and must speak out during the UN Climate Ambition
Summit 2023. Join thousands of activists in the streets to demand President Biden take bold action to end fossil fuels!
Come March to End Fossil Fuels on September 17th in NYC or find a protest neat you.
Find a protest here: https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/map/
Website: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
More info & Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/people/March-to-End-Fossil-Fuels/100094632205915/
This summer of record-breaking heatwaves and toxic wildfire smoke makes it clear: pollution from oil, gas, and coal is deadly.
We can't breathe or play outside. Our families are forced to evacuate as our homes are swept away by floods, burned down in mega-fires, or destroyed in hurricanes. Our water is too polluted to drink. Wild and beautiful places are disappearing, and creatures big and small are dying. Our democracy is under threat from the corrupting influence of fossil fuel money in politics.
Fossil fuel pollution impacts us all - and Indigenous, Black, communities with low incomes and communities of color disproportionately bear the brunt of the harm, with deadly consequences like asthma and cancer.
But it doesn't have to be this way.
On September 20th in New York, the UN Climate Ambition Summit will gather world leaders to commit to phasing out fossil fuels. The United Nations is calling on world leaders to take real steps to lead us off fossil fuels to protect people and the planet.
We all want fresh air to breathe. Good jobs for our families. A planet where our lands and oceans thrive.
But the more oil, gas, and coal we burn, the more toxic air we breathe; the more heatwaves, fires, and floods we face. All while wealthy fossil fuel CEOs rake in record profits from dirty practices that pollute our communities.
President Biden has the power to stop them by putting an end to the expansion of fossil fuels -- ensuring that we all have clean air and water, and better health and safety for our communities.
We deserve a world free from fossil fuels. This is our chance, and Biden's opportunity, to break free from fossil fuels and build a just and safe future.
Together, we have the power to make Biden take bold action to #End Fossil Fuels. And this year, the world has our back. We're joining with allies in a global movement calling for the fossil-free future we deserve.
Together, we will build a just and clean energy future for all!
ARE YOU IN?
ORGANIZATIONS: Over 500 Organizations have endorsed the March to End Fossil Fuels
List here: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/partner-orgs
ARTICLES & PRESS RELEASE:
From Food & Water Watch: "4 Reasons to March to End Fossil Fuels"
https://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/2023/08/24/march-to-end-fossil-fuels/
From Center for Biological Diversity
https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/500-international-groups-biden-must-stop-fossil-fuel-expansion-ahead-of-september-climate-summit-2023-06-15/
From Common Dreams: 'The Pyrocene Is Well and Truly Here'
https://www.commondreams.org/news/climate-crisis-canadian-wildfires
From VOX: 9 Things Everyone Should Know about Maui’s Wildfire Disaster
"This is the nation’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century"
https://www.vox.com/climate/2023/8/14/23831460/hawaii-fires-maui-wildfires-death-toll-search-rescue-missing
We are in a climate emergency and must speak out during the UN Climate Ambition
Summit 2023. Join thousands of activists in the streets to demand President Biden take bold action to end fossil fuels!
Come March to End Fossil Fuels on September 17th in NYC or find a protest neat you.
Find a protest here: https://fossilfueltreaty.good.do/global-march/map/
Website: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
More info & Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/people/March-to-End-Fossil-Fuels/100094632205915/
This summer of record-breaking heatwaves and toxic wildfire smoke makes it clear: pollution from oil, gas, and coal is deadly.
We can't breathe or play outside. Our families are forced to evacuate as our homes are swept away by floods, burned down in mega-fires, or destroyed in hurricanes. Our water is too polluted to drink. Wild and beautiful places are disappearing, and creatures big and small are dying. Our democracy is under threat from the corrupting influence of fossil fuel money in politics.
Fossil fuel pollution impacts us all - and Indigenous, Black, communities with low incomes and communities of color disproportionately bear the brunt of the harm, with deadly consequences like asthma and cancer.
But it doesn't have to be this way.
On September 20th in New York, the UN Climate Ambition Summit will gather world leaders to commit to phasing out fossil fuels. The United Nations is calling on world leaders to take real steps to lead us off fossil fuels to protect people and the planet.
We all want fresh air to breathe. Good jobs for our families. A planet where our lands and oceans thrive.
But the more oil, gas, and coal we burn, the more toxic air we breathe; the more heatwaves, fires, and floods we face. All while wealthy fossil fuel CEOs rake in record profits from dirty practices that pollute our communities.
President Biden has the power to stop them by putting an end to the expansion of fossil fuels -- ensuring that we all have clean air and water, and better health and safety for our communities.
We deserve a world free from fossil fuels. This is our chance, and Biden's opportunity, to break free from fossil fuels and build a just and safe future.
Together, we have the power to make Biden take bold action to #End Fossil Fuels. And this year, the world has our back. We're joining with allies in a global movement calling for the fossil-free future we deserve.
Together, we will build a just and clean energy future for all!
ARE YOU IN?
ORGANIZATIONS: Over 500 Organizations have endorsed the March to End Fossil Fuels
List here: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/partner-orgs
ARTICLES & PRESS RELEASE:
From Food & Water Watch: "4 Reasons to March to End Fossil Fuels"
https://www.foodandwaterwatch.org/2023/08/24/march-to-end-fossil-fuels/
From Center for Biological Diversity
https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/500-international-groups-biden-must-stop-fossil-fuel-expansion-ahead-of-september-climate-summit-2023-06-15/
From Common Dreams: 'The Pyrocene Is Well and Truly Here'
https://www.commondreams.org/news/climate-crisis-canadian-wildfires
From VOX: 9 Things Everyone Should Know about Maui’s Wildfire Disaster
"This is the nation’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century"
https://www.vox.com/climate/2023/8/14/23831460/hawaii-fires-maui-wildfires-death-toll-search-rescue-missing
For more information: https://www.endfossilfuels.us/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 12:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network