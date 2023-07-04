top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/15/2023
Americas International San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

Panel: 50th Anniversary of US Supported Coup In Chile & The Struggles & Lessons Today

sm_chile_eyes_shot_out.jpg
original image (1200x1168)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Labor Ed Project on AFL-CIO Int'l Operations
Location Details:
Eric Quezada Center for Culture & Politics
518 Valencia St
San Francisco
Fifty years ago on September 11, 1973, a coup overthrew the Allende government and set up a rightwing military regime led by Pinochet. It was supported by Nixon, Kissinger and the leadership of the AFL-CIO. The US funded and organized coup brought about the deaths of tens of thousands of unionists and their families and privatized and destroyed social security, public education and worker rights.

Milton Friedman and the “Chicago Boys” operated for the multi-nationals and did to Chile what they are now doing to the US. This history is still hidden from US unionists and the working class. There was solidarity with the Chilean people and workers and ILWU long- shoremen in the Bay Area took solidarity action by refusing to ship arms to Chile.

We will look at the history with people who have direct experience and the fight in the labor movement today to open the books of the AFL-CIO, compensate the families of trade unionists killed, and end the $75 million the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center receives from the US funded National Endowment For Democracy. The US supported regime continues to repress, terrorize and murder the workers and people of Chile.

Speakers:

Felipe Tamayo Flores is the National Director of the National Association of University Technical Employees of FONASA. (ANPTUF) . FONASA is the public health system in Chile. He is also Secretary of the Committee in Defense of the Human and Union Rights- Clotario Blest, university instructor and public worker.

Professor Ruth Needleman, Indiana University Labor Studies Emeritus By Zoom

Bob Carson, ILWU Local 34 retired who helped support military boycott by the longshore workers

Lisa Milos, member CWA UPTE UCSF

Sponsored by:

Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations (LEPAIO)
(https://aflcio-int.education)
info [at] aflcio-int.education
WorkWeek,UFCLP
For more information: https://aflcio-int.education
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 4, 2023 2:33PM
§1973 Chile Coup Was Funded & Organized By US With Support Of AFL-CIO Leadership
by Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO Internatio
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 2:33PM
chile_us_cia_chile.jpg
The 1973 military coup in Chile was organized and supported by the US government and CIA funded AIFLD
https://aflcio-int.education
§The Role Of The AFL-CIO Leadership In The Chile Military Coup Is Hidden
by Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO Internatio
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 2:33PM
sm_7-15-23-chilean_coup_sf.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
The AFL-CIO leadership continues to cover their role in the blood military coup in Chile that cost tens o thousands of workers Today the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" gets $75 million from the National Endowment For Democracy and operates in over 62 countries.
https://aflcio-int.education
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
more info
Labor Ed Project on AFL-CIO Int'l Operations
Tue, Jul 4, 2023 10:19PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code