Fifty years ago on September 11, 1973, a coup overthrew the Allende government and set up a rightwing military regime led by Pinochet. It was supported by Nixon, Kissinger and the leadership of the AFL-CIO. The US funded and organized coup brought about the deaths of tens of thousands of unionists and their families and privatized and destroyed social security, public education and worker rights.Milton Friedman and the “Chicago Boys” operated for the multi-nationals and did to Chile what they are now doing to the US. This history is still hidden from US unionists and the working class. There was solidarity with the Chilean people and workers and ILWU long- shoremen in the Bay Area took solidarity action by refusing to ship arms to Chile.We will look at the history with people who have direct experience and the fight in the labor movement today to open the books of the AFL-CIO, compensate the families of trade unionists killed, and end the $75 million the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center receives from the US funded National Endowment For Democracy. The US supported regime continues to repress, terrorize and murder the workers and people of Chile.Speakers:Felipe Tamayo Flores is the National Director of the National Association of University Technical Employees of FONASA. (ANPTUF) . FONASA is the public health system in Chile. He is also Secretary of the Committee in Defense of the Human and Union Rights- Clotario Blest, university instructor and public worker.Professor Ruth Needleman, Indiana University Labor Studies Emeritus By ZoomBob Carson, ILWU Local 34 retired who helped support military boycott by the longshore workersLisa Milos, member CWA UPTE UCSFSponsored by:Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations (LEPAIO)WorkWeek,UFCLP