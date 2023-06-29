A rally was held at the California Public Utilities commission in San Francisco against approving having hundreds of robo taxis in San Francisco. This will put thousands of workers out of work and also create deadly health and safety dangers.

A rally was held in San Francisco to demand the halt of hundreds of robo taxies in San Francisco. The California Public Utilities Commission will be voting on this on July 13, 2023. Speakers at the PUC talked about the dangers of these cars and also that they will put thousands of taxi drivers and UBER/Lyft drivers out of worker with no studies by the CPUC.The Taxi Workers Workers Alliance speakers talked about the devastating effect on workers and medallion drivers and disabled and elderly for shopping who need a human being.Additional Media:Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi / UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires ControlWorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark GruberProduction of WorkWeek