From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop Robo Madness Now! SF Taxi & Uber Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & The Tech Barons
A rally was held at the California Public Utilities commission in San Francisco against approving having hundreds of robo taxis in San Francisco. This will put thousands of workers out of work and also create deadly health and safety dangers.
A rally was held in San Francisco to demand the halt of hundreds of robo taxies in San Francisco. The California Public Utilities Commission will be voting on this on July 13, 2023. Speakers at the PUC talked about the dangers of these cars and also that they will put thousands of taxi drivers and UBER/Lyft drivers out of worker with no studies by the CPUC.
The Taxi Workers Workers Alliance speakers talked about the devastating effect on workers and medallion drivers and disabled and elderly for shopping who need a human being.
Additional Media:
Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi / UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
The Taxi Workers Workers Alliance speakers talked about the devastating effect on workers and medallion drivers and disabled and elderly for shopping who need a human being.
Additional Media:
Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi / UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
related articles from 48Hills and ProPublica
Sun, Jul 2, 2023 1:03PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network