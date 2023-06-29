top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Stop Robo Madness Now! SF Taxi & Uber Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & The Tech Barons

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jun 29, 2023 10:55PM
A rally was held at the California Public Utilities commission in San Francisco against approving having hundreds of robo taxis in San Francisco. This will put thousands of workers out of work and also create deadly health and safety dangers.
sm_cruise_cars_blocked.jpeg
original image (1500x1218)
A rally was held in San Francisco to demand the halt of hundreds of robo taxies in San Francisco. The California Public Utilities Commission will be voting on this on July 13, 2023. Speakers at the PUC talked about the dangers of these cars and also that they will put thousands of taxi drivers and UBER/Lyft drivers out of worker with no studies by the CPUC.

The Taxi Workers Workers Alliance speakers talked about the devastating effect on workers and medallion drivers and disabled and elderly for shopping who need a human being.

Additional Media:

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi / UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber

Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
The action to defend drivers and protect the public exposed the corrupt Newsom CPUC rubber stamp commission.
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Google wants to destroy all taxi workers and UBER/Lyft driver and are testing their technology on the people of San Francisco with the corrupt agreement of SF Mayor London Breed who takes money from these companies.
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
