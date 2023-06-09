This photograph from the indictment shows boxes of records being stored on the stage in the White and Gold Ballroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Help yourself anyone.

§ Meticulous record keeping — note the exposed classified doc with a digital redaction here by Dave Id

This photograph from the indictment shows boxes of records in a storage room with contents spilled out onto the floor. Oopsy.



The classified document which is redacted in this photo is marked "SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY," which denotes that the information was releasable only to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance consisting of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. (Or any Mar-a-Lago guest, or international spy, who happened upon it.)