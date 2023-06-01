From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Face to Face with Fur Farmer Kevin Dargatz at the American Mink Exchange Auction
Las Vegas: 1.26 million dead mink "pelts" were offered for sale at auction this week. Leading the sale was notorious fur farmer Kevin Dargatz, a monster responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of mink throughout his career. Year after year, he confines these innocent beings in tiny cages of filth and darkness on his fur farm in British Columbia. Every pelting season, he gasses native wildlife to death.
No surprise then that this violent savage attacked and punched activists in Las Vegas yesterday simply for speaking up for his victims. There was no justice present as Palace Station security stood by during Dargatz's attack.
But there is still hope for true justice. On October 23, 1995 the Animal Liberation Front opened the cages on the Dargatz Mink Farm — 10282 Reeves Rd Suite 32 Chilliwack, BC, V2P 6H4 Canada — and freed 2,400 mink into the surrounding countryside.
That liberation from the Dargatz Mink Farm was the first in 12 North American fur farm raids by the Animal Liberation Front in less than a one year period. No one was arrested for any of these actions. The result was the release of approximately 11,000 mink, 30 foxes, and one coyote from the intensive confinement that would have lead to death for all prisoners.
"Are you guys ALF? Are you guys ALF people?!" Not anymore, Dargatz. But, thousands of us pray to our respective deities that you are soon visited by the "ALF people" who will again release your captives in the dead of night and end your oppressive work once and for all.
*****
Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFTUSA) exists to forever end the killing of wildlife for their fur. CAFT currently organized protest campaigns against LVMH and Max Mara around the world to demand that fashion finally stops using fur.
The Animal Liberation Front (ALF) and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/]
----------------------------------------------
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
But there is still hope for true justice. On October 23, 1995 the Animal Liberation Front opened the cages on the Dargatz Mink Farm — 10282 Reeves Rd Suite 32 Chilliwack, BC, V2P 6H4 Canada — and freed 2,400 mink into the surrounding countryside.
That liberation from the Dargatz Mink Farm was the first in 12 North American fur farm raids by the Animal Liberation Front in less than a one year period. No one was arrested for any of these actions. The result was the release of approximately 11,000 mink, 30 foxes, and one coyote from the intensive confinement that would have lead to death for all prisoners.
"Are you guys ALF? Are you guys ALF people?!" Not anymore, Dargatz. But, thousands of us pray to our respective deities that you are soon visited by the "ALF people" who will again release your captives in the dead of night and end your oppressive work once and for all.
*****
Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFTUSA) exists to forever end the killing of wildlife for their fur. CAFT currently organized protest campaigns against LVMH and Max Mara around the world to demand that fashion finally stops using fur.
The Animal Liberation Front (ALF) and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/]
----------------------------------------------
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network