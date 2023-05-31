From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fur Farmers and Convicted "Terrorists" to Face Off at Las Vegas Auction
Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade USA (CAFT USA) and Former Animal Liberation Front Members Descend on Vegas, Vow to Stop Mink Auction
While the largest fur auction in the US is held in Las Vegas, animal rights activists with a track record of lawbreaking have traveled to Las Vegas in an effort to stop it.
On Wednesday, the American Mink Exchange auction will come head-to-head with Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade USA (CAFT USA) and former members of the “domestic terrorist” organization the Animal Liberation Front (ALF).
CAFT co-founder and former ALF member Kevin Johnson says: “We’ve liberated their animals. We’ve shut down their farms. Now we’re in Vegas to confront fur farmers face-to-face.”
The protest rides the momentum of recent victories, with Animal Liberation Front activists raiding five farms and releasing thousands of mink in Ohio, and CAFT successfully stopping nine major fashion designers from using fur in their products.
Former ALF member Joseph Buddenberg says: “We’re here to lawfully protest this auction. With so many farmers here and away from their homes, they are fortunate people are taking action in Vegas and not at their farms.”
Also in attendance will be Tyler Lang, also formerly incarcerated for “domestic terrorism” for releasing mink from farms. A fourth former ALF member has promised to provide bail for any activists arrested.
CAFT’s protest will commence outside Palace Station Hotel on the afternoon of 5/31/2023.
*****
Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFTUSA) exists to forever end the killing of wildlife for their fur. CAFT currently organized protest campaigns against LVMH and Max Mara around the world to demand that fashion finally stops using fur.
The Animal Liberation Front (ALF) and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/]
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
