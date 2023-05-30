From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Democrats are worried about $70 billion handshake during debt ceiling negotiations
$70 Billion Handshake, A Gentleman's Agreement, During Debt Ceiling Negotiations Worries Democrats
Democrats are worried about $70 billion handshake during debt ceiling negotiations
By Lynda Carson - May 30, 2023
Reportedly, the Democrats who are being pressured to vote for the debt ceiling bill negotiated between the White House and the extreme right-wing Republicans tomorrow, are worried about a about $70 billion handshake deal that occurred during the debt ceiling negotiations, which is not mentioned in the debt ceiling bill.
Earlier today, according to reporter Lisa Desjardins of the PBS News Hour, during an interview with U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, Dingell stated, “There are $70 billion involved in this deal that aren't even in the bill. It's a handshake, a gentleman's agreement, and that's something that Democrats are worried about, because that money would stave off the cuts they're worried about.”
Apparently, the "secret" $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators involved in the debt ceiling bill that the Democrats are being pressured to vote on Wednesday (tomorrow), is something that is not being talked about much publicly.
Reportedly, President Joe Biden selected Shalanda Young and Steve Ricchetti as negotiators for the debt ceiling negotiations that took place.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy picked Rep. Patrick McHenry, and Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana as the right-wing Republican debt ceiling negotiators.
It is not clear who was involved in the “secret” $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators involved in the debt ceiling bill.
Indeed. It appears that the Democrats are being pressured to vote on a debt ceiling limit bill tomorrow. They are being told that they have to believe that a “secret” $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators that is not mentioned in the bill, that it may stave off the budget cuts to programs they are concerned about.
As it is, people have been feeling like they have been used as bargaining chips, during the debt ceiling negotiations.
Now, it appears that during a such a dire situation as this, the poor, elderly, the blind, those with disabilities, and tens of thousands of hungry people, will have to HOPE that a “secret” $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators that is not mentioned in the debt ceiling bill, will be honored tomorrow during the debt ceiling vote.
As recent as May 18, 2023, the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities (CLPHA) sent out a notice to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) across the nation, and the U.S. Territories stating that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a memo stating that, “the House Republicans would have to slash spending for all other federal agencies by 30 percent next year if they would like to protect or see an increase in defense spending. The memo states that a 30 percent cut would eliminate funding for Housing Choice Vouchers for over 800,000 households, including 250,000 households headed by seniors.
Reportedly, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, was leading the negotiations for the House Republicans, demanding massive budget cuts, and leading the charge for the attacks on our nation’s domestic programs including SNAP, TANF, HUD’s subsidized housing programs, and many other popular federal programs.
During the same period that the fascist Freedom Caucus of Trump supporters took the debt ceiling process hostage while demanding the insane budget cuts and leading the horrific attacks on our nation’s popular domestic programs, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, and more than 70 other rabid dog Republicans introduced legislation to make permanent the 2017 massive Trump era tax cuts.
Additionally, according to The Hill, one of Kevin McCarthy’s longtime friends and closest advisors to him, is a fellow named Jeff Miller, of Miller Strategies LLC.
Is it possible that Jeff Miller may be advising McCarthy on how to bully the country into submission during the debt ceiling negotiations?
According to public records, Jeffrey Miller is a campaign contributor to Mike Pence.
Additionally, during 2023, according to Open Secrets, Jeff Miller and his lobbying firm called Miller Strategies LLC, represent many fortune 500 corporations, including BIG TOBACCO which is responsible for the deaths of millions of Americans all across the nation.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 30, 2023
Reportedly, the Democrats who are being pressured to vote for the debt ceiling bill negotiated between the White House and the extreme right-wing Republicans tomorrow, are worried about a about $70 billion handshake deal that occurred during the debt ceiling negotiations, which is not mentioned in the debt ceiling bill.
Earlier today, according to reporter Lisa Desjardins of the PBS News Hour, during an interview with U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, Dingell stated, “There are $70 billion involved in this deal that aren't even in the bill. It's a handshake, a gentleman's agreement, and that's something that Democrats are worried about, because that money would stave off the cuts they're worried about.”
Apparently, the "secret" $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators involved in the debt ceiling bill that the Democrats are being pressured to vote on Wednesday (tomorrow), is something that is not being talked about much publicly.
Reportedly, President Joe Biden selected Shalanda Young and Steve Ricchetti as negotiators for the debt ceiling negotiations that took place.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy picked Rep. Patrick McHenry, and Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana as the right-wing Republican debt ceiling negotiators.
It is not clear who was involved in the “secret” $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators involved in the debt ceiling bill.
Indeed. It appears that the Democrats are being pressured to vote on a debt ceiling limit bill tomorrow. They are being told that they have to believe that a “secret” $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators that is not mentioned in the bill, that it may stave off the budget cuts to programs they are concerned about.
As it is, people have been feeling like they have been used as bargaining chips, during the debt ceiling negotiations.
Now, it appears that during a such a dire situation as this, the poor, elderly, the blind, those with disabilities, and tens of thousands of hungry people, will have to HOPE that a “secret” $70 billion handshake deal or so-called gentleman’s agreement made by the negotiators that is not mentioned in the debt ceiling bill, will be honored tomorrow during the debt ceiling vote.
As recent as May 18, 2023, the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities (CLPHA) sent out a notice to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) across the nation, and the U.S. Territories stating that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a memo stating that, “the House Republicans would have to slash spending for all other federal agencies by 30 percent next year if they would like to protect or see an increase in defense spending. The memo states that a 30 percent cut would eliminate funding for Housing Choice Vouchers for over 800,000 households, including 250,000 households headed by seniors.
Reportedly, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, was leading the negotiations for the House Republicans, demanding massive budget cuts, and leading the charge for the attacks on our nation’s domestic programs including SNAP, TANF, HUD’s subsidized housing programs, and many other popular federal programs.
During the same period that the fascist Freedom Caucus of Trump supporters took the debt ceiling process hostage while demanding the insane budget cuts and leading the horrific attacks on our nation’s popular domestic programs, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, and more than 70 other rabid dog Republicans introduced legislation to make permanent the 2017 massive Trump era tax cuts.
Additionally, according to The Hill, one of Kevin McCarthy’s longtime friends and closest advisors to him, is a fellow named Jeff Miller, of Miller Strategies LLC.
Is it possible that Jeff Miller may be advising McCarthy on how to bully the country into submission during the debt ceiling negotiations?
According to public records, Jeffrey Miller is a campaign contributor to Mike Pence.
Additionally, during 2023, according to Open Secrets, Jeff Miller and his lobbying firm called Miller Strategies LLC, represent many fortune 500 corporations, including BIG TOBACCO which is responsible for the deaths of millions of Americans all across the nation.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network