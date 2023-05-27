From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Democrat’s failed losing strategy over debt ceiling negotiations to vote on Wednesday
Millions Of People Feel Like They Are Little More Than Bargaining Chips During The Debt Ceiling Negotiations Taking Place:
Democrat’s failed losing strategy over debt ceiling negotiations to vote on Wednesday
Lynda Carson - May 27, 2023
Earlier this evening according to MSNBC, “House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the text of the debt ceiling agreement will be available to lawmakers on Sunday and the House will vote on it on Wednesday.”
If this is true, this means that whatever it turns out that was negotiated in secrecy, the Democrats will be pressured next Wednesday by President Joe Biden, and the White House, to go along with the negotiated deals. Even if most Democrats may not be certain of what they really are voting on because of the vagueness of the “secret deals being negotiated” that have been taking place, with details to be worked out at a later date, they are being pressured to go along with the debt ceiling negotiations.
They call this democracy.
In a failed losing strategy during the debt ceiling negotiations taking place, the wimpy ass Democrats and President Joe Biden have largely remained silent, allowing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the fascist GOP Freedom Caucus members to dominate the media to get their message out to the public, loud and deceitful.
Reportedly, even though the Senate Democrats kept telling President Joe Biden not to negotiate the debt ceiling limit with the fascist Republicans, Biden ignored them. Apparently, Biden surprised the Democrats when he decided to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the fascist Republicans, and election deniers. Additionally, Biden wanted his Democratic party members to keep their mouth shut during the debt ceiling negotiations taking place between the White House, and fascist Republicans.
Meanwhile, all across the nation tens of millions of poor people are feeling like they are little more than bargaining chips in a high stakes gambling session between the White House and the fascist Republicans.
In a recent May 24, 2023, message from the Democrat’s so-called “War Room”, the headline reads, House Republicans Admit to Taking Debt Ceiling Hostage.
Indeed, what else is new? People all across the nation have known that the fascist extreme right-wing Republicans, the so-called House Freedom Caucus members, and election deniers have been holding the debt ceiling negotiation process hostage since last January, or February. Around 5 months ago.
The Democrats so-called War Room message about the fascist Republicans admitting to taking the debt ceiling hostage failed to go any further in their message to take any sort of direct action to organize the American public to hit the streets, and protest against the fascist right-wing political attack on our country.
Not even an itty, bitty, little message from the Democrat’s War Room telling the American public to contact the White House, to tell President Joe Bidden to stop negotiating with the fascists who admit to taking the debt ceiling negotiations hostage.
The arrogance and the stupidity of the White House and President Joe Biden, is breathtaking. Because they did not take the fascist extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus and the Republicans serious months ago when they first took the debt ceiling negotiation process hostage, is precisely what has led us to the current horrific situation that we find ourselves in.
They even failed to listen to, or take serious the statements from Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yelen, until they were finally cornered into making a disastrous low-down dirty deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the extreme right-wing fascist House Freedom Caucus members.
This has become a disastrous situation that places hundreds of thousands of HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher / Section 8 Voucher tenants at risk of becoming homeless, and unhoused in the near future, including the blind, elderly, and those with disabilities.
Years ago in the Bay Area, during 2005, in Marin County, Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey was a guest speaker at an event to help organize and protect Housing Choice Voucher tenants / Section 8 tenants from losing their Section 8 housing vouchers when they were being threatened with budget cuts.
Apparently, times have changed. It appears that the Democrats have totally failed to meet with their constituents to organize the population locally, and all across the nation, to protest against the fascists that have taken the debt ceiling negotiation process hostage.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newsland2 [at] gmail.com
