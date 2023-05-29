From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Full text of debt ceiling negotiated bill to be voted on Wednesday
Full Text Of Debt Ceiling Negotiated House Resolution:
Full text of debt ceiling negotiated bill to be voted on Wednesday
By Lynda Carson - May 9, 2023
The full text of the debt ceiling negotiations that have been taking place in recent weeks reveals how disastrous the negotiations have become to many people all across the nation, especially for the poor, the blind, the elderly, and those with disabilities.
Hopefully, some of the information below may help the American public to get a better view regarding what the White House and the extreme right-wing fascist Republicans have negotiated "secretly until now" into a debt ceiling limit bill that they expect the Democrats to vote for
The Democrat’s failed losing strategy over the debt ceiling negotiations is apparent, and is expected to be voted on Wednesday May 29, 2023, in a bill called H.R. ? a.k.a. Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
President Joe Biden publicly claimed over and over again that he would not negotiate with the Republicans over the debt ceiling limit.
Then suddenly, he double-crossed and surprised the Democrats, after he decided to negotiate with the extreme right-wing fascist GOP election deniers and House Freedom Caucus that have been holding the debt ceiling process hostage. They have been holding it hostage until they can get what they want since around last January, 2023.
I do not want anyone to believe that I fully understand what I have been looking at or reading in the House Resolution to be voted on, however from what I can tell, it absolutely appears to be disastrous in many, many various ways, from what I can tell.
The massive budget cuts to the IRS in the H.R. bill that are meant to protect the extremely wealthy and billionaires benefiting from the 2017 Trump multi-trillion dollar tax cuts are very ominous, especially since the fascist Republicans are scheming to make the Trump multi-trillion dollar tax cuts permanent.
See a bit of information below from the full text of what has been negotiated recently.....
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
- Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds -
See below…
Page 44 - Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds from HUD’s subsidized housing programs for the poor, blind, elderly, and those with disabilities.
1 SEC. 25. The unobligated balances of amounts made
2 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
3 Urban Development—Public and Indian Housing—Ten4
ant-Based Rental Assistance’’ in title XII of division B
5 of Public Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
6 SEC. 26. The unobligated balances of amounts made
7 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
8 Urban Development—Public and Indian Housing—Native
9 American Programs’’ in title XII of division B of Public
10 Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
11 SEC. 27. The unobligated balances of amounts made
12 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
13 Urban Development—Housing Programs—Housing for
14 Persons with Disabilities’’ in title XII of division B of
15 Public Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
16 SEC. 28. The unobligated balances of amounts made
17 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
18 Urban Development—Housing Programs—Project-Based
19 Rental Assistance’’ in title XII of division B of Public Law
20 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
21 SEC. 29. The unobligated balances of amounts made
22 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
23 Urban Development—Housing Programs—Housing for
24 the Elderly’’ in title XII of division B of Public Law 116–
25 136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 39 and 40 - Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds pertaining to the Social Security Act.
19 (32) All of the unobligated balances of funds
20 made available by section 511A(a) of the Social Se21
curity Act, as added by section 9101 of Public Law
22 117–2.
23 (33) All of the unobligated balances of funds
24 made available by section 1150C(a) of the Social Se-
1 curity Act, as added by section 9911 of Public Law
2 117–2.
3 (34) All of the unobligated balances of funds
4 made available by section 1947(e) of the Social Se5
curity Act, as added by section 9813 of Public Law
6 117–2.
7 (35) All of the unobligated balances of funds
8 made available by section 1862(g)(2) of the Social
9 Security Act, as added by section 9401 of Public
10 Law 117–2.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 40 - Department of Agriculture has Rural Housing Programs
Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds from Department of Agriculture - Office of the Secretary
11 SEC. 3. The unobligated balances of amounts made
12 available under the heading ‘‘Agricultural Programs—Of13
fice of the Secretary’’ in title I of division B of Public
14 Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 37 - Rescinding unobligated funds or clawing back funds from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Program - Management
3 (11) All of the unobligated balances of funds
4 made available to ‘‘Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
5 Services—Program Management’’ in title VIII of di6
vision B of Public Law 116–136.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 36 and 37 - rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds from National Institutes of Health, etc…
22 (10) All of the unobligated balances of funds
23 made available under the heading ‘‘National Insti24
tutes of Health—National Institute of Allergy and
25 Infectious Diseases’’ in title III of division A of Pub-
1 lic Law 116–123, including any funds transferred
2 from such heading that remain unobligated.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 9, 2023
The full text of the debt ceiling negotiations that have been taking place in recent weeks reveals how disastrous the negotiations have become to many people all across the nation, especially for the poor, the blind, the elderly, and those with disabilities.
Hopefully, some of the information below may help the American public to get a better view regarding what the White House and the extreme right-wing fascist Republicans have negotiated "secretly until now" into a debt ceiling limit bill that they expect the Democrats to vote for
The Democrat’s failed losing strategy over the debt ceiling negotiations is apparent, and is expected to be voted on Wednesday May 29, 2023, in a bill called H.R. ? a.k.a. Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
President Joe Biden publicly claimed over and over again that he would not negotiate with the Republicans over the debt ceiling limit.
Then suddenly, he double-crossed and surprised the Democrats, after he decided to negotiate with the extreme right-wing fascist GOP election deniers and House Freedom Caucus that have been holding the debt ceiling process hostage. They have been holding it hostage until they can get what they want since around last January, 2023.
I do not want anyone to believe that I fully understand what I have been looking at or reading in the House Resolution to be voted on, however from what I can tell, it absolutely appears to be disastrous in many, many various ways, from what I can tell.
The massive budget cuts to the IRS in the H.R. bill that are meant to protect the extremely wealthy and billionaires benefiting from the 2017 Trump multi-trillion dollar tax cuts are very ominous, especially since the fascist Republicans are scheming to make the Trump multi-trillion dollar tax cuts permanent.
See a bit of information below from the full text of what has been negotiated recently.....
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
- Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds -
See below…
Page 44 - Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds from HUD’s subsidized housing programs for the poor, blind, elderly, and those with disabilities.
1 SEC. 25. The unobligated balances of amounts made
2 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
3 Urban Development—Public and Indian Housing—Ten4
ant-Based Rental Assistance’’ in title XII of division B
5 of Public Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
6 SEC. 26. The unobligated balances of amounts made
7 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
8 Urban Development—Public and Indian Housing—Native
9 American Programs’’ in title XII of division B of Public
10 Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
11 SEC. 27. The unobligated balances of amounts made
12 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
13 Urban Development—Housing Programs—Housing for
14 Persons with Disabilities’’ in title XII of division B of
15 Public Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
16 SEC. 28. The unobligated balances of amounts made
17 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
18 Urban Development—Housing Programs—Project-Based
19 Rental Assistance’’ in title XII of division B of Public Law
20 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
21 SEC. 29. The unobligated balances of amounts made
22 available under the heading ‘‘Department of Housing and
23 Urban Development—Housing Programs—Housing for
24 the Elderly’’ in title XII of division B of Public Law 116–
25 136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 39 and 40 - Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds pertaining to the Social Security Act.
19 (32) All of the unobligated balances of funds
20 made available by section 511A(a) of the Social Se21
curity Act, as added by section 9101 of Public Law
22 117–2.
23 (33) All of the unobligated balances of funds
24 made available by section 1150C(a) of the Social Se-
1 curity Act, as added by section 9911 of Public Law
2 117–2.
3 (34) All of the unobligated balances of funds
4 made available by section 1947(e) of the Social Se5
curity Act, as added by section 9813 of Public Law
6 117–2.
7 (35) All of the unobligated balances of funds
8 made available by section 1862(g)(2) of the Social
9 Security Act, as added by section 9401 of Public
10 Law 117–2.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 40 - Department of Agriculture has Rural Housing Programs
Rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds from Department of Agriculture - Office of the Secretary
11 SEC. 3. The unobligated balances of amounts made
12 available under the heading ‘‘Agricultural Programs—Of13
fice of the Secretary’’ in title I of division B of Public
14 Law 116–136 are hereby permanently rescinded.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 37 - Rescinding unobligated funds or clawing back funds from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Program - Management
3 (11) All of the unobligated balances of funds
4 made available to ‘‘Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
5 Services—Program Management’’ in title VIII of di6
vision B of Public Law 116–136.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Page 36 and 37 - rescinding or clawing back unobligated funds from National Institutes of Health, etc…
22 (10) All of the unobligated balances of funds
23 made available under the heading ‘‘National Insti24
tutes of Health—National Institute of Allergy and
25 Infectious Diseases’’ in title III of division A of Pub-
1 lic Law 116–123, including any funds transferred
2 from such heading that remain unobligated.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
CBPP Statement: May 28, 2023 - For Immediate Release
Mon, May 29, 2023 7:30PM
Progressives Condemn Biden-GOP Debt Ceiling Deal as 'Cruel and Shortsighted'
Mon, May 29, 2023 4:26AM
Correction: The bill is to be voted on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Mon, May 29, 2023 3:27AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network