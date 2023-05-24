top
How the Supreme Court is Dividing America

Date:
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Online event - FREE
How the Supreme Court Is Dividing America

Tuesday, June 13 @ 3 - 4 PM PT (6 – 7 PM ET)

RSVP: https://www.92ny.org/event/newmark/supreme-court-dividing-america


In 2022, the Court’s conservative supermajority radically loosened gun safety laws, overturned the constitutional right to abortion, and limited the federal government’s power to fight climate change.

And the most extreme Supreme Court in decades is on the verge of changing the nation — again.
Next up: redistricting, voting rights, and affirmative action — and the potential to fundamentally alter how the country deals with racial justice.

How did we get here? How will overreach by the justices impact the 2024 election? And what can we do to protect American democracy from a deeply political, fiercely partisan Supreme Court?

Join us for a discussion on Brennan Center President Michael Waldman’s new book, "The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America, about the Court’s devastating 2021–2022 term."


Speakers:

--Michael Waldman, President, Brennan Center; Author, The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America

--Wilfred Codrington III, Associate Professor of Law and Dean’s Research Scholar,
Brooklyn Law School; Brennan Center Fellow

--Cristina Rodríguez, Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law, Yale Law School;
Co-Chair, Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States

--Moderator: George Stephanopoulos, Anchor, This Week with George Stephanopoulos,
ABC News
For more information: https://www.92ny.org/event/newmark/supreme...
