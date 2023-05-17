From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Ride for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Email:
Phone:
5105480542
Location Details:
1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
The Ride for Palestine is a day of fun, solidarity, and celebration. The 11-mile scenic Ride for Palestine is designed to be enjoyable for cyclists of all skill levels. The post-Ride celebration will include delicious Palestinian food, music, and more.
MECA’s first annual Ride for Palestine was a huge success. Riders raised more than $50,000 to support MECA’s projects for children in Palestine and Lebanon’s refugee camps. This year our goal is $75,000 in honor of 75 years since the 1948 Nakba that began the expulsion and dispossession of Palestinians that continues to this day.
More info available at RideforPalestine.com. Reach out to info [at] rideforpalestine.com
Ride for solidarity. Ride for Palestinian children. Ride for fun and community.
MECA’s first annual Ride for Palestine was a huge success. Riders raised more than $50,000 to support MECA’s projects for children in Palestine and Lebanon’s refugee camps. This year our goal is $75,000 in honor of 75 years since the 1948 Nakba that began the expulsion and dispossession of Palestinians that continues to this day.
More info available at RideforPalestine.com. Reach out to info [at] rideforpalestine.com
Ride for solidarity. Ride for Palestinian children. Ride for fun and community.
For more information: https://rideforpalestine.akaraisin.com/ui/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 17, 2023 5:18PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network