The Ride for Palestine is a day of fun, solidarity, and celebration. The 11-mile scenic Ride for Palestine is designed to be enjoyable for cyclists of all skill levels. The post-Ride celebration will include delicious Palestinian food, music, and more.MECA’s first annual Ride for Palestine was a huge success. Riders raised more than $50,000 to support MECA’s projects for children in Palestine and Lebanon’s refugee camps. This year our goal is $75,000 in honor of 75 years since the 1948 Nakba that began the expulsion and dispossession of Palestinians that continues to this day.More info available at RideforPalestine.com. Reach out to info [at] rideforpalestine.com Ride for solidarity. Ride for Palestinian children. Ride for fun and community.