From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hearing: Stop SF Mayor Breed From Union Busting & Attacking The Civil Service Merit System
Date:
Monday, May 15, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Initiated by San Francisco City Workers Unite
Location Details:
SF City Hall Rm 400
San Francisco
San Francisco
5/15/23 Hearing: Stop SF Mayor Breed From Union Busting & Attacking The Civil Service Merit System!
CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 4TH FLOOR ROOM 400
MAYOR BREED IS USING HER 48TH EMERGENCY DECLARATION TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUITY AS A PHONY EXCUSE TO:
BYPASS SENIORITY
DESTROY FAIR HIRING OF CITY WORKERS
HIRE AND PROMOTE THE LEAST QUALIFIED
DENY FAIR APPEAL PERIODS FOR TESTING
MINIMIZE TIME FOR JOB ANNOUNCMENTS
SELECTIVELY ANNOUNCE JOB OPENINGS TO
HAND PICKED CANDIDATES
THE INSANITY MUST BE STOPPED! TELL MAYOR BREED, AND HER MERIT SYTEM BOWLING BALL (DHR DIRECTOR), CAROLE ISEN AND, THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION THAT DESTROYING THE MERIT SYSTEM IS THE WRONG WAY TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUETY!
JOIN THE “COALITION OF THE UNWILLING” TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE ATTACKS AGAINST CITY WORKERS AT THE CIVIL SERVICE HEARING AT CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 4TH FLOOR ROOM 400
Initiated by San Francisco City Workers United
SF City Painters Protest Workplace Bullying, Discrimination & Union Busting By SF MTA Managers
https://youtu.be/_FjQGW3Z4yo
San Francisco painters working for the city and county of San Francisco and represented by
San Francisco City Workers United (SFCWU) on March 13, 2013 picketed the SF MTA paint
shop and it's superintendent Toni Coe. Painters charged she discriminated and harassed
union painters and even targeted and fired one painter who had been shot in the back while
on the job. Coe has also changed the hours of work without negotiating with the union and
according to painters has a long history of bullying and outsourcing work.
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org
Civil Service Commission Meeting Minutes
Regular Meeting of April 17, 2023
0073-23-1
0074-23-1
0075-23-8
HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR’S REPORT (Item No. 5)
Carol Isen, Human Resources Director report included: 1) The E2P eligible lists – broke 500 mark for appointments and referrals from eligible lists close to halfway mark (originally 1100); 2) Reached agreement with SEIU on clarifying and changing minimum qualifications (MQs) in the administrative analyst series, changed and adopted changes to the MQs, generally lowered the number of years required for class 1820 accessible to any graduate of a 4 year college or AA degree with experience allowing for substitution; agreement with Local 21 to change MQs for the en- tire personnel analyst series to allow new college graduates to enter the field without any experience and learn as they go; 3) The desire to use online on demand continuous class-based testing requires use of rule of the list, if reached agreement with SEIU and Local 21 for 1820, 1822 series 1840, 1842, 1844 series and 1241 and 1244 series; 4) Rule changes – coordinated meetings with labor concluded discussions with all but one union hoping to resolve without the need for closed session; 5) Saturday’s job fair at Civic Center Plaza 4 hour event in which the Mayor attended and 30 departments represented thousands of attendees. Great success! Generating in- terest in the next generation of City employees.
CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 4TH FLOOR ROOM 400
MAYOR BREED IS USING HER 48TH EMERGENCY DECLARATION TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUITY AS A PHONY EXCUSE TO:
BYPASS SENIORITY
DESTROY FAIR HIRING OF CITY WORKERS
HIRE AND PROMOTE THE LEAST QUALIFIED
DENY FAIR APPEAL PERIODS FOR TESTING
MINIMIZE TIME FOR JOB ANNOUNCMENTS
SELECTIVELY ANNOUNCE JOB OPENINGS TO
HAND PICKED CANDIDATES
THE INSANITY MUST BE STOPPED! TELL MAYOR BREED, AND HER MERIT SYTEM BOWLING BALL (DHR DIRECTOR), CAROLE ISEN AND, THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION THAT DESTROYING THE MERIT SYSTEM IS THE WRONG WAY TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUETY!
JOIN THE “COALITION OF THE UNWILLING” TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE ATTACKS AGAINST CITY WORKERS AT THE CIVIL SERVICE HEARING AT CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 4TH FLOOR ROOM 400
Initiated by San Francisco City Workers United
SF City Painters Protest Workplace Bullying, Discrimination & Union Busting By SF MTA Managers
https://youtu.be/_FjQGW3Z4yo
San Francisco painters working for the city and county of San Francisco and represented by
San Francisco City Workers United (SFCWU) on March 13, 2013 picketed the SF MTA paint
shop and it's superintendent Toni Coe. Painters charged she discriminated and harassed
union painters and even targeted and fired one painter who had been shot in the back while
on the job. Coe has also changed the hours of work without negotiating with the union and
according to painters has a long history of bullying and outsourcing work.
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org
Civil Service Commission Meeting Minutes
Regular Meeting of April 17, 2023
0073-23-1
0074-23-1
0075-23-8
HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR’S REPORT (Item No. 5)
Carol Isen, Human Resources Director report included: 1) The E2P eligible lists – broke 500 mark for appointments and referrals from eligible lists close to halfway mark (originally 1100); 2) Reached agreement with SEIU on clarifying and changing minimum qualifications (MQs) in the administrative analyst series, changed and adopted changes to the MQs, generally lowered the number of years required for class 1820 accessible to any graduate of a 4 year college or AA degree with experience allowing for substitution; agreement with Local 21 to change MQs for the en- tire personnel analyst series to allow new college graduates to enter the field without any experience and learn as they go; 3) The desire to use online on demand continuous class-based testing requires use of rule of the list, if reached agreement with SEIU and Local 21 for 1820, 1822 series 1840, 1842, 1844 series and 1241 and 1244 series; 4) Rule changes – coordinated meetings with labor concluded discussions with all but one union hoping to resolve without the need for closed session; 5) Saturday’s job fair at Civic Center Plaza 4 hour event in which the Mayor attended and 30 departments represented thousands of attendees. Great success! Generating in- terest in the next generation of City employees.
For more information: http://www.sfcwu.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 10, 2023 1:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network