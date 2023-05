5/15/23 Hearing: Stop SF Mayor Breed From Union Busting & Attacking The Civil Service Merit System!CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 4TH FLOOR ROOM 400MAYOR BREED IS USING HER 48TH EMERGENCY DECLARATION TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUITY AS A PHONY EXCUSE TO: BYPASS SENIORITY DESTROY FAIR HIRING OF CITY WORKERS HIRE AND PROMOTE THE LEAST QUALIFIED DENY FAIR APPEAL PERIODS FOR TESTING MINIMIZE TIME FOR JOB ANNOUNCMENTS SELECTIVELY ANNOUNCE JOB OPENINGS TOHAND PICKED CANDIDATESTHE INSANITY MUST BE STOPPED! TELL MAYOR BREED, AND HER MERIT SYTEM BOWLING BALL (DHR DIRECTOR), CAROLE ISEN AND, THE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION THAT DESTROYING THE MERIT SYSTEM IS THE WRONG WAY TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUETY!JOIN THE “COALITION OF THE UNWILLING” TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE ATTACKS AGAINST CITY WORKERS AT THE CIVIL SERVICE HEARING AT CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MAY 15, 4TH FLOOR ROOM 400Initiated by San Francisco City Workers UnitedSF City Painters Protest Workplace Bullying, Discrimination & Union Busting By SF MTA ManagersSan Francisco painters working for the city and county of San Francisco and represented bySan Francisco City Workers United (SFCWU) on March 13, 2013 picketed the SF MTA paintshop and it's superintendent Toni Coe. Painters charged she discriminated and harassedunion painters and even targeted and fired one painter who had been shot in the back whileon the job. Coe has also changed the hours of work without negotiating with the union andaccording to painters has a long history of bullying and outsourcing work.Production of Labor Video Project http://www.laborvideo.org Civil Service Commission Meeting MinutesRegular Meeting of April 17, 20230073-23-10074-23-10075-23-8HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR’S REPORT (Item No. 5)Carol Isen, Human Resources Director report included: 1) The E2P eligible lists – broke 500 mark for appointments and referrals from eligible lists close to halfway mark (originally 1100); 2) Reached agreement with SEIU on clarifying and changing minimum qualifications (MQs) in the administrative analyst series, changed and adopted changes to the MQs, generally lowered the number of years required for class 1820 accessible to any graduate of a 4 year college or AA degree with experience allowing for substitution; agreement with Local 21 to change MQs for the en- tire personnel analyst series to allow new college graduates to enter the field without any experience and learn as they go; 3) The desire to use online on demand continuous class-based testing requires use of rule of the list, if reached agreement with SEIU and Local 21 for 1820, 1822 series 1840, 1842, 1844 series and 1241 and 1244 series; 4) Rule changes – coordinated meetings with labor concluded discussions with all but one union hoping to resolve without the need for closed session; 5) Saturday’s job fair at Civic Center Plaza 4 hour event in which the Mayor attended and 30 departments represented thousands of attendees. Great success! Generating in- terest in the next generation of City employees.