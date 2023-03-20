Tasty Foods for a Thriving Planet

Date:

Tuesday, April 04, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

KQED Headquarters

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

You want to change your diet for the good of the planet, but becoming a vegan can be a little overwhelming, right? And is it even the best place to start?



KQED climate reporter Laura Klivans and Check, Please! Bay Area producer Cecilia Phillips help you work out where and how to make changes that can move the needle. Chef Imani Greer of Oakland's Roasted and Raw and Shuggie's Trash Pie co-owners David Murphy and Kayla Abe will introduce us to ingredients and recipes you can try at home after you taste their sustainable and delicious creations!



In Person: $20 / Livestream: Free.