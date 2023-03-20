From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tasty Foods for a Thriving Planet
Date:
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
You want to change your diet for the good of the planet, but becoming a vegan can be a little overwhelming, right? And is it even the best place to start?
KQED climate reporter Laura Klivans and Check, Please! Bay Area producer Cecilia Phillips help you work out where and how to make changes that can move the needle. Chef Imani Greer of Oakland's Roasted and Raw and Shuggie's Trash Pie co-owners David Murphy and Kayla Abe will introduce us to ingredients and recipes you can try at home after you taste their sustainable and delicious creations!
In Person: $20 / Livestream: Free.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/3022
