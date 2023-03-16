From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Defend Food Not Bombs Right to Share Food & Protest
Date:
Monday, March 20, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
The City of Santa Cruz is threatening to shut down Food Not Bombs
You never need permission to share food with the hungry.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
