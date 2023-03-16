Defend Food Not Bombs Right to Share Food & Protest

Date:

Monday, March 20, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs

Location Details:

Resource Center for Nonviolence

612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz

The City of Santa Cruz is threatening to shut down Food Not Bombs



You never need permission to share food with the hungry.



EMERGENCY MEETING

Sharing food is always an unregulated gift of compassion.