FabLab Playshop - Per Sia and Francis
Date:
Friday, March 24, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Eye Zen Presents and Latinx Mafia
Email:
Location Details:
ACT Studios
30 Grant Ave
SF, CA
30 Grant Ave
SF, CA
Join this empowering event celebrating the art and drag of queer ancestor Francis, the Queen of Queens.
Inspired by Francis’ talents in drag, comedy, and multi-disciplinary arts, attendees of this will explore their multi-disciplinary artistry and develop a drag persona.
Teaching artist and San Francisco’s most beloved drag queen Per Sia will lead participants in this playshop.
Come with ‘an open heart’ and have fun! Supplemental makeup and supplies will be provided.
For more information: https://www.eyezen.org/fablab23
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 4:14PM
