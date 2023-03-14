FabLab Playshop - Per Sia and Francis

Date:

Friday, March 24, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Eye Zen Presents and Latinx Mafia

Email:

Location Details:

ACT Studios

30 Grant Ave

SF, CA

Join this empowering event celebrating the art and drag of queer ancestor Francis, the Queen of Queens.



Inspired by Francis’ talents in drag, comedy, and multi-disciplinary arts, attendees of this will explore their multi-disciplinary artistry and develop a drag persona.



Teaching artist and San Francisco’s most beloved drag queen Per Sia will lead participants in this playshop.



Come with ‘an open heart’ and have fun! Supplemental makeup and supplies will be provided.