From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Activists Call for End of Gas Chambers, Deliver Undercover Pig Slaughter Footage to USDA in Berkeley
An investigator journeyed 26 feet underground to hide a camera inside a CA slaughterhouse that kills pigs with CO2 gas.
On January 24, six days after the release of a new investigation at Smithfield Foods (a Chinese-owned U.S. corporation that is the world’s largest pork producer) revealing violations of the Humane Slaughter Act, activists with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) protested outside the western regional headquarters of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Berkeley, joining hundreds of signatories from across the country, including dozens of veterinarians, who are calling on the USDA to end the use of gas chambers in the food system.
DxE volunteer investigator Raven Deerbrook, who joined Tuesday’s protest, recently obtained never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon, California. Deerbrook descended 26 feet into the pit of the gas chamber, planted hidden cameras, and recorded over 16 hours of footage from multiple angles. The footage shows pigs screaming, gasping, thrashing violently, and trying to escape as they descend into the pit of CO2 gas.
The demonstration featured a 50-foot-long banner directing passersby to “StopGasChambers.Org,” a website where they can voice their support. Over 1,500 people have already added their names on the website, calling on the USDA to end the use of gas chambers in slaughterhouses.
On Tuesday, Deerbrook entered the USDA headquarters and spoke with the director, Mr. Bill Orts, about her findings. She gave him a USB drive that contained the gas chamber footage and a printed letter with the names of the more than 1,500 signatories calling on the USDA to take action in response to this footage.
Former federal prosecutor Bonnie Klapper reviewed the video and determined that use of these devices on pigs violates federal law, specifically Title 9 CFR § 313.5 (a)(1) which states that carbon dioxide gas can only be used if it accomplishes “anesthesia quickly and calmly, with a minimum of excitement and discomfort to the animals.”
Speaking at the protest about her investigation, Deerbrook said, “I have had nightmares every night since then. And it wasn’t my job to do this. It is their job.” She said she hopes the USDA will start to do their job and enforce the animal cruelty laws that already exist.
“Smithfield gets away with concealing animal suffering in gas chambers because the USDA and companies like Costco willfully look away,” said Deerbrook. “That’s why people like me have to go to these terrifying places to show you what no one else will.”
DxE volunteer investigator Raven Deerbrook, who joined Tuesday’s protest, recently obtained never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon, California. Deerbrook descended 26 feet into the pit of the gas chamber, planted hidden cameras, and recorded over 16 hours of footage from multiple angles. The footage shows pigs screaming, gasping, thrashing violently, and trying to escape as they descend into the pit of CO2 gas.
The demonstration featured a 50-foot-long banner directing passersby to “StopGasChambers.Org,” a website where they can voice their support. Over 1,500 people have already added their names on the website, calling on the USDA to end the use of gas chambers in slaughterhouses.
On Tuesday, Deerbrook entered the USDA headquarters and spoke with the director, Mr. Bill Orts, about her findings. She gave him a USB drive that contained the gas chamber footage and a printed letter with the names of the more than 1,500 signatories calling on the USDA to take action in response to this footage.
Former federal prosecutor Bonnie Klapper reviewed the video and determined that use of these devices on pigs violates federal law, specifically Title 9 CFR § 313.5 (a)(1) which states that carbon dioxide gas can only be used if it accomplishes “anesthesia quickly and calmly, with a minimum of excitement and discomfort to the animals.”
Speaking at the protest about her investigation, Deerbrook said, “I have had nightmares every night since then. And it wasn’t my job to do this. It is their job.” She said she hopes the USDA will start to do their job and enforce the animal cruelty laws that already exist.
“Smithfield gets away with concealing animal suffering in gas chambers because the USDA and companies like Costco willfully look away,” said Deerbrook. “That’s why people like me have to go to these terrifying places to show you what no one else will.”
For more information: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network