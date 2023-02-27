top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Save Some Lot 4 Trees

mixed_use_library_lot_4_heritage_trees_downtown_santa_cruz.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Our Downtown • Our Future
Location Details:
Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz
Pop-Up Demonstration!
Saturday, March 4th, 11am to Noon
(Heavy rain cancels.)
Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz

The City Council will make a final decision on the Heritage tree appeal at its March 14th meeting or soon thereafter. Let's ask them to save some of those trees on Lot 4! It's good for the environment, good for Downtown, good for community. Enough with the anti-tree crowd!

Presently, developers plan to cut down 9 legally protected Heritage trees once the building permit for the Library, Garage, Affordable Housing project is issued. They have made no effort to preserve any of the trees. But 2 or 3 of these trees along Cedar Street can be accommodated by slightly modifying the building design.

Please come to the demonstration in favor of Saving Some Trees on Lot 4!

Music, speakers, open mic, actions!

Express your support for the trees!

The image at top shows the project with two Heritage liquidambars that can be incorporated as part of a courtyard entrance to the Downtown Library.

Our Downtown, Our Future is participating in the Save Some Trees Coalition that is organizing the demonstration.
For more information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/so/b8...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 4:51PM
