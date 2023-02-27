From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Save Some Lot 4 Trees
Date:
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Our Downtown • Our Future
Location Details:
Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz
Pop-Up Demonstration!
Saturday, March 4th, 11am to Noon
(Heavy rain cancels.)
Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz
The City Council will make a final decision on the Heritage tree appeal at its March 14th meeting or soon thereafter. Let's ask them to save some of those trees on Lot 4! It's good for the environment, good for Downtown, good for community. Enough with the anti-tree crowd!
Presently, developers plan to cut down 9 legally protected Heritage trees once the building permit for the Library, Garage, Affordable Housing project is issued. They have made no effort to preserve any of the trees. But 2 or 3 of these trees along Cedar Street can be accommodated by slightly modifying the building design.
Please come to the demonstration in favor of Saving Some Trees on Lot 4!
Music, speakers, open mic, actions!
Express your support for the trees!
The image at top shows the project with two Heritage liquidambars that can be incorporated as part of a courtyard entrance to the Downtown Library.
Our Downtown, Our Future is participating in the Save Some Trees Coalition that is organizing the demonstration.
Saturday, March 4th, 11am to Noon
(Heavy rain cancels.)
Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz
The City Council will make a final decision on the Heritage tree appeal at its March 14th meeting or soon thereafter. Let's ask them to save some of those trees on Lot 4! It's good for the environment, good for Downtown, good for community. Enough with the anti-tree crowd!
Presently, developers plan to cut down 9 legally protected Heritage trees once the building permit for the Library, Garage, Affordable Housing project is issued. They have made no effort to preserve any of the trees. But 2 or 3 of these trees along Cedar Street can be accommodated by slightly modifying the building design.
Please come to the demonstration in favor of Saving Some Trees on Lot 4!
Music, speakers, open mic, actions!
Express your support for the trees!
The image at top shows the project with two Heritage liquidambars that can be incorporated as part of a courtyard entrance to the Downtown Library.
Our Downtown, Our Future is participating in the Save Some Trees Coalition that is organizing the demonstration.
For more information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/so/b8...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 4:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network