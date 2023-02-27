Save Some Lot 4 Trees

Date:

Saturday, March 04, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Our Downtown • Our Future

Location Details:

Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz

Pop-Up Demonstration!

Saturday, March 4th, 11am to Noon

(Heavy rain cancels.)

Lot 4, Cedar Street, Santa Cruz



The City Council will make a final decision on the Heritage tree appeal at its March 14th meeting or soon thereafter. Let's ask them to save some of those trees on Lot 4! It's good for the environment, good for Downtown, good for community. Enough with the anti-tree crowd!



Presently, developers plan to cut down 9 legally protected Heritage trees once the building permit for the Library, Garage, Affordable Housing project is issued. They have made no effort to preserve any of the trees. But 2 or 3 of these trees along Cedar Street can be accommodated by slightly modifying the building design.



Please come to the demonstration in favor of Saving Some Trees on Lot 4!



Music, speakers, open mic, actions!



Express your support for the trees!



The image at top shows the project with two Heritage liquidambars that can be incorporated as part of a courtyard entrance to the Downtown Library.



Our Downtown, Our Future is participating in the Save Some Trees Coalition that is organizing the demonstration.