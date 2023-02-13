top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Music, Art and Poetry at Twitter Offices Invite Elon Musk to Go to Mars

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
Poetry, art and concert to "Put Musk on Autopilot to Mars" wakes up quiet Market Street week-end morning.
sm_01-04223-854_1783.jpg
original image (2321x2100)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Feb. 11, San Francisco. On a cold Saturday morning in front of Twitter's Market Street Headquarters, a concert, art exhibit and poetry reading punctuated the quiet downtown. The Angry Teachers Band gave a polished performance of a quality many would pay to attend. A painting by lead singer and artist Andrew Knight showing Musk off to Mars was unveiled.

There was poetry by the Revolutionary Poets Brigade and folk songs.

The demonstration built on the success of similar a recent actions in San Francisco here and at the Tesla factory in Freemont on December 18 here.

Musk, the world's richest man before his recent disastrous purchase of Twitter, is known for his abuse of working people and accused of causing many deaths with his yet to be perfected self-driving cars. He is also known for working on a space ship that will take fellow billionaires to Mars at $100,000 a pop. Price of return fare not yet specified.

The demonstrations call for Musk to "put his body where his mouth is" and test his own technology on an auto piloted rocket to Mars (preferably one-way).

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_02-04223-854_1785.jpg
original image (2468x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_03-04223-854_1793.jpg
original image (2639x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_04-04223-854_1817.jpg
original image (2853x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_05-04223-854_1829.jpg
original image (2861x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_06-04223-854_1883.jpg
original image (2955x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_07-04223-854_1901.jpg
original image (2765x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_08-04223-854_1913.jpg
original image (3133x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_09-04223-854_1924.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_10-04223-854_1927.jpg
original image (2992x2100)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 10:32AM
sm_11-dsc_1845.jpg
original image (3732x2100)
