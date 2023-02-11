A campaign kickoff to send Elon to Mars on autopilot took place at the Tesla Fremont auto plant where 20,000 workers toil under slave like conditions. Black workers say it is like working at a plantation. The first unveiling of Elon's Rocketship to Mars painting by Bay Area artist Andrew Kong Knight also took place and the Angry Tired Teachers performed for the Tesla workers.

At Tesla Fremont assembly plant on 2/10/23 the launch of a campaign to send Elon to Mars on autopilot took place. Also the Angry Tired Teachers performed and the fist unveiling of Elon on his flight to Mars by Andrew Knight was unveiled. The Tesla workers enjoyed the performance and unveiling and even made contributions to the band.Additional Media:Andrew Kong Knight"Ticket To Mars" Concert At Elon's Twitter San Francisco Headquarters: Oligarchs Gone Wild!Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & LynchingMusk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud ScamMusk Twitter Moderation?I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize TeslaJAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At TeslaStop The Covid Cover-up At Tesla Auto Plant-Musk & Newsom Partners In Crime At The Tesla PlantMusk's Systemic Racist DiscriminationSilencing Black TwitterMusk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place OrderSome Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon MuskA user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problemsTesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place ruleWorkers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keepingElon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ compGroup gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to workFrustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind barsWorkers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety ProtectionSome Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon MuskProduction of Labor Video ProjectCalifornia sues Tesla for alleged discrimination, racial slurs at plantEconomy Feb 10, 2022 7:36 PM ESTSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have sued Tesla Inc. alleging the electric car maker has been discriminating against Black employees who have been likened to monkeys and slaves at the San Francisco Bay Area factory where most of its trendy vehicles are made.The explosive lawsuit seems likely to widen a rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, and the state where he launched the company. Tesla is now worth more than $900 billion, less than 20 years after Musk set out to transform the auto industry.Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, last year after publicly feuding with California officials over whether Tesla’s factory should remain shut down during the spring of 2020 while the coronavirus pandemic was still in its early stages.READ MORE: U.S. asks Tesla how Autopilot responds to emergency vehiclesThe 39-page lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, frames Tesla’s move to Texas as an attempt to evade accountability for turning “a blind eye to years of complaints from Black workers who protest commonplace use of racial slurs on the assembly line.”In response to the complaints, the lawsuit alleges Musk has told workers to be “thick-skinned” about racial harassment, contributing to the culture that’s slow to clean up racist graffiti and other hateful symbols scrawled around the factory.Besides the N-word, other racist language used in the factory include descriptions that likened Black workers to a “porch monkey” and “hood rats” and suggestions that they “go back to Africa,” according to the lawsuit. The complain also alleges the factory was racially segregated, resulting in the area where Black workers labored to be derided as the “slave ship,” or “the plantation.”Before news of the lawsuit broke, Tesla preemptively posted a statement on its website lashing out at what it called an “unfair and counterproductive” lawsuit.The company asserted that the agency has been asked on nearly 50 occasions during the past five years to look into allegations of discrimination and harassment, and closed each investigation without finding any evidence of misconduct.“It therefore strains credibility for the agency to now allege, after a three-year investigation, that systematic racial discrimination and harassment somehow existed at Tesla,” the company wrote, while trying to frame the lawsuit as a publicity stunt.The allegations against Tesla resulted from a 32-month investigation into its discriminatory practices, according to the lawsuit. The complaint seeks back pay for Black employees who were unfairly bypassed for promotion and raises, reinstatements of workers who lost their jobs for discriminatory reasons, and punitive damages.Musk, who frequently takes to his Twitter account with 73 million followers to comment about issues affecting Tesla, hadn’t posted anything about the discrimination lawsuit as of late Thursday.READ MORE: U.S. opens formal probe into Tesla Autopilot systemThis isn’t the first time that Tesla’s treatment of the roughly 15,000 employees at its Fremont, California, factory has come under scrutiny. The factory, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco, remains Tesla’s biggest manufacturer of electric cars, even has the company has opened additional plants, including a new one in Texas.Last October, a federal jury awarded $137 million in damages to a former Black elevator operator who had alleged he faced daily racist slurs and other forms of harassment while working at the Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting. Tesla is appealing that verdict and has denied any knowledge of racist conduct that the former elevator operator, Owen Diaz, said took place at the plant.And then more than a half dozen current and former Tesla employees filed another lawsuit alleging the company didn’t take adequate steps to protect them against sexual harassment. Tesla is seeking to shift those complaints into arbitration.David Lowe, one of the lawyers representing the women accusing Tesla of sexual harassment, called the latest lawsuit a glaring example of “an incredibly toxic culture and environment that many of these employees are working in” — one that seems counter to its reputation as a company on the cutting edge of technology.Tesla is “so advanced on one level,” Lowe said, “and yet when it comes to how its workers are treated and the racial harassment and sexual harassment, it’s almost like a company from a different era. They’re so far behind the curve in how they treat their workers.”About 10 percent of Tesla’s U.S. employees are Black and 21 percent are women, according to the company’s latest employment breakdown.AP videographer Terry Chea contributed to this story.