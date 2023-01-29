From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PPP loans to California Terra Garden Inc., mass murder mushroom farm
Mass Murder At Half Moon Bay Mushroom Farm Allegedly Over $100.00 -
PPP loans to California Terra Garden Inc., mass murder mushroom farm
By Lynda Carson - January 29, 2023
In recent years, records reveal that nearly $200,000 in PPP loans went to the company and owner of a mushroom farm where a mass murder shooting occurred in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66.
The mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, owned by California Terra Garden Inc., formerly called Mountain Mushroom Farm, is actually owned by Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, according to public records.
According to ProPublica, “Companies and nonprofit organizations that receive PPP loans may have the loans forgiven if they meet certain criteria, including not laying off employees during the defined period covered by the loan. Applicants must attest in their application that the loans are necessary for their continuing operation. Note: This data reflects loan applications approved by banks and submitted to the SBA. It may not account for money not distributed to, or credit not used by, a given company.”
Public record PPP loans on file with ProPublica, reveal that California Terra Garden Inc., a company owned Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, had PPP loans of $99,716 forgiven as of May 17, 2022, in addition to a PPP loan of $103,402 as of August 4, 2021. - https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_ca/3612165 .
California Terra Garden Inc., owned by Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, is listed with the California Secretary of State, as the company that bought one of the mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay sometime during 2022, where 4 people were gunned down in cold blood, allegedly by Chunli Zhao, age 66.
Other records on file with ProPublica, reveal that additional PPP loans went to Pescaderro Terra Garden Inc., owned by Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, amounting to forgiven loans of $161,053, forgiven as of May 16, 2022, and $153,491 as of August 5, 2021. - https://opengovus.com/california-corporation/03744508 .
Additional records reveal that over $250,000 in PPP loans made to Ventura Terra Garden Inc, which is also owned by Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, were also forgiven in 2020, and 2021. See links below…
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/ventura-terra-garden-inc-6250047202
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/ventura-terra-garden-inc-3624728301
https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_ca/3694548
Additional records with ProPublica reveal that Forest Mushroom Food Inc, owned by Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, also received a $628,549 PPP loan amount that was forgiven as of August 10, 2021 https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/forest-mushroom-food-inc-5772547202 . - https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_ca/1963354 .
So far, that amounts to around $1 million (dollars) in PPP loans made to the companies of Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, that were forgiven. Apparently, Xianmin Guan was very busy getting his hands on all of that free money through the PPP loans that were forgiven.
Meanwhile, the farm workers where a mass murder recently took place in Half Moon Bay, at the mushroom farm owned by Xianmin Guan, and CALIFORNIA TERRA GARDEN, INC., were living in deplorable conditions.
Reportedly, “Chunli Zhao age 66”, who allegedly murdered 4 people in cold blood at the CALIFORNIA TERRA GARDEN, INC., mushroom farm, formerly known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, in addition to 3 others persons at the nearby Concord Farm in Half Moon Bay, went on his murderous mass murder rampage, because he was allegedly being pressured to pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work.
Indeed, it appears that if Xianmin Guan of Fremont, who resides in a home worth nearly $2 million (dollars) would have used part of the “free million dollars” that he received in PPP loans to cover the “hundred dollars in repairs” his company was allegedly trying to pressure out of Chunli Zhao, the mass murders in Half Moon Bay recently, may not have occurred.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Posted by Lynda Carson - January 30, 2023
newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Guan’s Mushroom Company locations:
https://guansmushroom.com/
Los Angeles Headquarter
6239 Bandini Blvd., Commerce, CA 90040
Tel: (323) 223-1188
Fax: (323) 225-2481
New York Office
200 Stewart Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11237
Tel: (718) 389-2786
Fax: (718) 389-6737
San Francisco Office
37048 Niles Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536
Tel: (510) 745-8800
Fax: (510) 745-8855
Toronto Office*
267 Idema Rd., Markham, ON L3R 1B1
Tel: (905) 940-6669
Fax: (905) 940-6660
Pennsylvania Office
171 S Jennersville Rd., West Grove, PA 19390
Tel: (610) 869-2204
Fax: (610) 869-2207
Corporate Office
P.O. Box 911189, Commerce, CA 90091
Contact Information
S.J.H. International, Inc.
37048 Niles Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Contact:
Xianmin Guan
Title:
Pres
Phone:
(510) 745-8800
Website:
http://www.guansmushroom.com
Click below…
https://www.buzzfile.com/business/Guan!s-Mushroom-Company-510-745-8800
But according to records with the California Secretary of State, the license for S.J.H. INTERNATIONAL, INC., which also operated under the name "Guan’s Mushroom Company" is suspended.
Additionally, according to records with the California Secretary of State, there is no listing for Guan’s Mushroom Company or Guan’’s Mushrooms.
S.J.H. INTERNATIONAL, INC. (1833647)
Initial Filing Date
04/28/1994
Status
Suspended - FTB/SOS
Standing - SOS
Not Good
Standing - FTB
Not Good
Standing - Agent
Good
Standing - VCFCF
Good
Inactive Date
11/09/2004
Formed In
CALIFORNIA
Entity Type
Stock Corporation - CA - General
Principal Address
40635 WOLCOTT PLACE FREMONT, CA 94538
Mailing Address
40635 WOLCOTT PLACE FREMONT,CA94538
Statement of Info Due Date
04/30/2006
Agent
Individual 515333 XIANMIN GUAN 40635 WOLCOTT PLACE FREMONT, CA 94538
Guan’s Mushroom a.k.a. Forest Mushroom Food Inc. at 200 Stewart Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237- reportedly has 4 employees according to BuzzFile.com and is women owned.
Click below…
https://www.buzzfile.com/business/Guan!s-Mushroom-610-322-6328
However, in contrast, according to the PPP loan information, Xianmin Guan claims that there are 48 employees with Forest Mushroom Food Inc. https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/forest-mushroom-food-inc-5772547202
Forest Mushroom Food, Inc.
Forest Mushroom Food, Inc.
6239 Bandini Blvd
Commerce, CA 90040
Click below…
https://www.buzzfile.com/business/Guan-Mushroom-323-223-1188
Company Snapshot
￼
￼
FOREST MUSHROOM FOOD INC
USDOT Number: 1761765
Click below…
https://safer.fmcsa.dot.gov/query.asp?searchtype=ANY&query_type=queryCarrierSnapshot&query_param=USDOT&query_string=1761765
GUANS MUSHROOM CO aka FOREST MUSHROOM FOOD INC
https://partnercarrier.com/PA/WEST-GROVE/GUANS-MUSHROOM-CO-USDOT-1761765
Guans Mushrooms
https://www.manta.com/c/mtwk5xt/guans-mushroom
Guan's Mushroom (Canada) Inc
https://www.producemarketguide.com/company/572919/guans-mushroom-canada-inc
Guans Mushroom (Canada) Inc
US Customs records for Guans Mushroom (Canada) Inc.
Click below…
https://www.importgenius.com/importers/guans-mushroom-canada-inc
GUAN'S MUSHROOM (CANADA) INC. - MARKHAM ON CANADA
https://www.companiesofcanada.com/company/857381-6/guans-mushroom-canada-inc
Forest Mushroom Food, Inc.
37048 Niles Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
https://www.buzzfile.com/business/Guan-Mushroom-510-745-8800
Forest Mushroom Food Inc (dba Guan's Mushroom Co)
37048 Niles Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
United States
https://www.producemarketguide.com/company/182413/forest-mushroom-food-inc-dba-guans-mushroom-co
https://www.manta.com/c/mm7r7nl/guans-mushroom-co
Forest Mushroom Food Inc.
2485 Lillyvale Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90032
Phone: 323-223-1188
https://www.golocal247.com/biz/forest-mushroom-food-inc-/los-angeles-ca/LOC160530727
Note: The phone number for the Los Angeles Headquarter for Guan's Mushroom Company, is the same for Kenneth Sang Wong. See further below...
6239 Bandini Blvd., Commerce, CA 90040
Tel: (323) 223-1188
The phone number for Forest Mushroom Food Inc., is actually registered to Kenneth Sang Wong according to the white pages
6370 Peach Blossom St
Eastvale, CA 92880
https://www.whitepages.com/phone/1-323-223-1188
Additional information may be found by clicking here...
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/01/28/18854058.php
