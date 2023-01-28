top
Sat, Jan 28, 2023 3:22AM
California Terra Garden Inc., Incorporation Papers:
b1441-8260-1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (129.4KB)
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms

By Lynda Carson - January 28, 2023

The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.

More deep background information about slumlord Xianmin Guan of Fremont, may be found by clicking here.

According to the public records with the California Secretary of State, until 1/25/2023, there was not any mention in the incorporation papers with the Secretary of State for California Terra Garden, Inc., that mentions that California Terra Garden, or Xianmin Guan, and Liming Zhu, are in the business of fresh mushrooms for wholesale.

Reportedly, “According to the mushroom farm's team, eight families lived on the property, paying about $300 a month. They also confirmed that workers are still not back and the farm is not in operation at this time."

"They had porta potties for restrooms. They lived in trailers that were similar to camper style. It was muddy, rodents. Having to cook outside," said Dr. Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, founder and executive director of ALAS.”

Additionally, it was also reported, "No one is going back to live there," said Supervisor Mueller, adding, "Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. Nowhere where you would want to prepare food."

Reportedly, California Terra Garden has owned the mushroom farm since 2022 and says the state inspected the mobile homes on the property.

California Terra Garden Inc., Owned By Slumlord Xianmin Guan:

California Terra Garden Inc., received a “Warning Letter” from the FDA as recent as November 10, 2021, revealing problems with Xianmin Guan’s mushroom business activities.

Additional records further below reveal that slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, owns a number of businesses:

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

Guan’s Mushrooms

https://guansmushroom.com/

>>>>>>>
S.J.H. International, Inc.

Guan's Mushroom Company
Contact Information
S.J.H. International, Inc.
37048 Niles Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536

Contact:
Xianmin Guan
Title:
Pres
Phone:
(510) 745-8800

Website:
http://www.guansmushroom.com

https://www.buzzfile.com/business/Guan!s-Mushroom-Company-510-745-8800

>>>>>>>
FOREST MUSHROOM FOOD, INC.

https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_ca/1963354

>>>>>>>
VENTURA TERRA GARDEN INC.
4440 OLIVAS PARK DR
VENTURA CA 93001

https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_ca/3694548

>>>>>>>>
PESCADERO TERRA GARDEN, INC.

https://opengovus.com/california-corporation/03744508

>>>>>>
Shuttered mushroom operation back in business in Ventura
Posted: March 24, 2014

By Carol Lawrence

https://archive.vcstar.com/business/shuttered-mushroom-operation-back-in-business-in-ventura-ep-459023834-351423371.html/

>>>>>>>
California Terra Garden

Physical Address: 12761 SAN MATEO ROAD, HALF MOON BAY, CA, 94019
Phone: 650-685-8832
Cell Phone: N/A
Fax: N/A

CALIFORNIA TERRA GARDEN INC is carrier company located at 12761 SAN MATEO ROAD, Half Moon Bay, CA, 94019. USDOT 2626490 with operating status Active.

https://www.joeproduce.com/users/terra-gardens

Company:
Terra Gardens
Company Website:
http://www.ca-terragarden.com/


Employer Introduction
California Terra Garden is a dedicated grower of fresh mushrooms & fresh cut herbs, located along the Pacific coastline in California.  As a company, we value integrity, service, and innovation, and strive to reflect these values in the produce we deliver to you. Terra Garden offers a broad line of products, focusing on safety and efficiency of all aspects of production, in order to ensure the freshness and high quality of our products.

We are UNIQUE. Terra Garden has three farms located along the Pacific coastline from north to south in California, with a total growing area of 1.5 million square feet.  The clean, cool and moist environment provides excellent natural growing conditions for our mushrooms.  With advanced technology and equipment, and aided by our 19 years of experience in mushroom industry, we insist on ecological cultivation and natural growing conditions. Because they are grown without any pesticides or fertilizers, the mushrooms that we produce are natural mushrooms with pure taste.

We are INNOVATORS. Terra Garden is dedicated to innovation in production, marketing and distribution to help deliver the freshest, healthiest produce to your table.  We want to be perfect, and it shows in the work ethic of our team. Every day, they're working hard to ensure these fresh and delicious mushrooms make it from our fields to your table in the best condition.   
California Terra Garden brings fresh ideas to your fresh living!

>>>>>>
California Terra Garden Inc. Recalls Seafood Mushroom Because of Possible Health Risk
Summary

Company Announcement Date:
May 28, 2021
FDA Publish Date:
May 29, 2021
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:
Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
Company Name:
California Terra Garden Inc.
Brand Name:
Guan’s
Product Description:
Seafood mushrooms

Company Contact Information
Consumers:
323-597-0346

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/california-terra-garden-inc-recalls-seafood-mushroom-because-possible-health-risk

>>>>>>>

§Correction: Three persons murdered at Concord Farms, owned by Aaron Tung
by Lynda Carson
Sat, Jan 28, 2023 6:30PM
12033614-1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (197.8KB)
Correction: Three persons murdered at Concord Farms, owned by Aaron Tung

Reportedly, the site of the second shooting where three people were murdered was at nearby Concord Farms, in Half Moon Bay, owned by Aaron Tung.

Concord Farms

http://www.concordfarms.com/about/

https://www.producemarketguide.com/company/129453/concord-farms-inc-2

>>>>>>
January 28, 2015Oakland, CAFinancial Crimes
Bay Area company and CEO charged in fraud scheme involving illegally imported gourmet mushrooms

OAKLAND, Calif. – A Bay Area businessman made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday on wire fraud charges lodged against him and his company for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to evade customs duties on imported gourmet mushrooms.
David Tung, 72, formerly of Hillsborough, California, and his company, Concord Farms, Inc., are charged in an indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The charges stem from a probe by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
According to the indictment, Tung, and the company engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States out of duties owed on imported items, including gourmet mushrooms. Concord Farms claimed to be one of the largest importers and growers of gourmet mushrooms in the United States, with multiple business locations including operations in California and New York. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Click below for more…

https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/bay-area-company-and-ceo-charged-fraud-scheme-involving-illegally-imported-gourmet

>>>>>>
East Bay CEO And Corporation Plead Guilty To $5.4 Million Wire Fraud Conspiracy

Friday, December 18, 2015

OAKLAND – David Tung and Concord Farms, Inc. pleaded guilty in federal court in Oakland today to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, announced Acting United States Attorney Brian J. Stretch and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Ryan Spradlin.
In pleading guilty, Tung, 73, formerly of Hillsborough, admitted that while serving as Concord Farms’ Chief Executive Officer, he conspired to carry out a scheme to defraud the United States out of approximately $5.4 million of duties owed on imported items, namely produce items such as gourmet mushrooms.  On its website, Concord Farms, based in Union City, once claimed to be one of the largest importers and growers of gourmet mushrooms in the United States, with multiple business locations operating in California and New York.

Click below for more…

https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndca/pr/east-bay-ceo-and-corporation-plead-guilty-54-million-wire-fraud-conspiracy

>>>>>>
United States v. Tung
Click below…

https://casetext.com/case/united-states-v-tung-4

>>>>>>
FDA, Warning Letter to David Tung, and Concord farms

January 6, 2022

Click below…

https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/concord-farms-inc-619065-01062022

>>>>>>
Concord Farms Recalls Enoki Mushrooms Due to Possible Health Risk
May 29, 2021

Click below…

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/concord-farms-recalls-enoki-mushrooms-due-possible-health-risk

>>>>>>
CONCORD FARMS INC. (2005970)
Request Certificate

Initial Filing Date
04/01/1997
Status
Active
Standing - SOS
Good
Standing - FTB
Good
Standing - Agent
Good
Standing - VCFCF
Good
Formed In
CALIFORNIA
Entity Type
Stock Corporation - CA - General
Principal Address
4005 WHIPPLE ROAD UNION CITY, CA 94587
Mailing Address
4005 WHIPPLE ROAD UNION CITY,CA94587
Statement of Info Due Date
04/30/2022
Agent
Individual 1454218 GRACE TUNG 4005 WHIPPLE ROAD UNION CITY, CA 94587


>>>>>>
Deplorable conditions for farm workers?

Click below…

https://tinyurl.com/728yeff7

>>>>>>
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings

Sydney Johnson
Farida Jhabvala Romero
Jan 28

Click below…

https://www.kqed.org/news/11939470/deplorable-heartbreaking-officials-pledge-to-investigate-labor-conditions-at-mushroom-farms-targeted-in-half-moon-bay-shootings

>>>>>>
§Original incorporation document for Concord Farms, David Tung
by Posted by Lynda Carson
Sat, Jan 28, 2023 6:33PM
12033610-1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (67.1KB)
Original incorporation document for Concord Farms, David Tung:
