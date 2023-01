California Terra Garden Inc., Incorporation Papers:

Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farmsBy Lynda Carson - January 28, 2023The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont. More deep background information about slumlord Xianmin Guan of Fremont, may be found by clicking here. According to the public records with the California Secretary of State, until 1/25/2023, there was not any mention in the incorporation papers with the Secretary of State for California Terra Garden, Inc., that mentions that California Terra Garden, or Xianmin Guan, and Liming Zhu, are in the business of fresh mushrooms for wholesale. Reportedly, “According to the mushroom farm's team, eight families lived on the property, paying about $300 a month. They also confirmed that workers are still not back and the farm is not in operation at this time.""They had porta potties for restrooms. They lived in trailers that were similar to camper style. It was muddy, rodents. Having to cook outside," said Dr. Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, founder and executive director of ALAS.”Additionally, it was also reported, "No one is going back to live there," said Supervisor Mueller, adding, "Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. Nowhere where you would want to prepare food."Reportedly, California Terra Garden has owned the mushroom farm since 2022 and says the state inspected the mobile homes on the property.California Terra Garden Inc., Owned By Slumlord Xianmin Guan:California Terra Garden Inc., received a “Warning Letter” from the FDA as recent as November 10, 2021, revealing problems with Xianmin Guan’s mushroom business activities.Additional records further below reveal that slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont, owns a number of businesses: Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com Guan’s Mushrooms>>>>>>>S.J.H. International, Inc.Guan's Mushroom CompanyContact InformationS.J.H. International, Inc.37048 Niles BlvdFremont, CA 94536Contact:Xianmin GuanTitle:PresPhone:(510) 745-8800Website:>>>>>>>FOREST MUSHROOM FOOD, INC.>>>>>>>VENTURA TERRA GARDEN INC.4440 OLIVAS PARK DRVENTURA CA 93001>>>>>>>>PESCADERO TERRA GARDEN, INC.>>>>>>Shuttered mushroom operation back in business in VenturaPosted: March 24, 2014By Carol Lawrence>>>>>>>California Terra GardenPhysical Address: 12761 SAN MATEO ROAD, HALF MOON BAY, CA, 94019Phone: 650-685-8832Cell Phone: N/AFax: N/ACALIFORNIA TERRA GARDEN INC is carrier company located at 12761 SAN MATEO ROAD, Half Moon Bay, CA, 94019. USDOT 2626490 with operating status Active.Company:Terra GardensCompany Website:Employer IntroductionCalifornia Terra Garden is a dedicated grower of fresh mushrooms & fresh cut herbs, located along the Pacific coastline in California. As a company, we value integrity, service, and innovation, and strive to reflect these values in the produce we deliver to you. Terra Garden offers a broad line of products, focusing on safety and efficiency of all aspects of production, in order to ensure the freshness and high quality of our products.We are UNIQUE. Terra Garden has three farms located along the Pacific coastline from north to south in California, with a total growing area of 1.5 million square feet. The clean, cool and moist environment provides excellent natural growing conditions for our mushrooms. With advanced technology and equipment, and aided by our 19 years of experience in mushroom industry, we insist on ecological cultivation and natural growing conditions. Because they are grown without any pesticides or fertilizers, the mushrooms that we produce are natural mushrooms with pure taste.We are INNOVATORS. Terra Garden is dedicated to innovation in production, marketing and distribution to help deliver the freshest, healthiest produce to your table. We want to be perfect, and it shows in the work ethic of our team. Every day, they're working hard to ensure these fresh and delicious mushrooms make it from our fields to your table in the best condition.California Terra Garden brings fresh ideas to your fresh living!>>>>>>California Terra Garden Inc. Recalls Seafood Mushroom Because of Possible Health RiskSummaryCompany Announcement Date:May 28, 2021FDA Publish Date:May 29, 2021Product Type:Food & BeveragesReason for Announcement:Potential Listeria monocytogenes contaminationCompany Name:California Terra Garden Inc.Brand Name:Guan’sProduct Description:Seafood mushroomsCompany Contact InformationConsumers:323-597-0346>>>>>>>