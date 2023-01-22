top
East Bay U.S. Government & Elections

Unveiling the local fascist Republican Party

by Lyynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Sun, Jan 22, 2023 1:47AM
Nazis And Republicans Appear To Be One, And The Same:
sm_nazi_republican_flyer.jpg
original image (2290x1322)
Unveiling the local fascist Republican Party

By Lynda Carson - January 22, 2023

In recent days, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, members of the Republican Party, including members of the Freedom Caucus have declared “WAR” on the American public by holding the federal government hostage, while trying to extort massive budget cuts from Social Security, Medicare, HUD’s subsidized housing programs and other much needed federal domestic programs, in return for voting to raise the debt limit. This is extortion.

In a release two days ago from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, in part it states, “Congressional Republicans are playing with fire by risking a government default on its financial obligations — an outcome that is more likely as the U.S. reached its legal borrowing limit today.  A default would hit the nation’s seniors especially hard, as the payment of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits would be jeopardized.  This could be devastating for the 65 million older Americans on Social Security and the 63 million beneficiaries of Medicare.

Republicans, through their actions have declared “WAR” on our nation’s decorated veterans needing housing assistance, Social Security, and Medicare, including the elderly, poor people, and persons with disabilities.

You might ask yourself, who are the local Republicans in the Alameda County Republican Party involved with in waging war on the American public by blocking the nation’s debt limit from being raised? Or who are some of the other local fascist Republican Party organization party members turning the screws on us?

In Brief:

Republicans across the nation have been suppressing the vote because they know that they can not win a “fair election” unless they make it very difficult for blacks and poor people in the Democratic Party to vote. They call this democracy?

Republicans across the nation have been taking the right’s of women from them, by making it illegal in many states to have an abortion. They call this freedom?

Now the Republicans have decided to wage “WAR” on the public with their scheme to block the debt limit from being raised, and in the process they are holding the federal government hostage. They are intent on denying people their Social Security benefits and Medicare benefits, housing assistance, and other benefits, unless they get what they want. This is called extortion. And they expect people to keep their mouth shut while they are getting the shaft?

Have they gone crazy in their haste to create a dictatorship?

Additionally, the Republicans have been viciously attacking the LGBTQ plus community, and even tried to overthrow the election results 2 years ago on January 6, in an effort to allow the election deniers to keep Trump in power through a coup. They call themselves Patriots?

At this point in life, you might ask yourself, who the hell do these people think they are?

Perhaps the following will shed a little light on things….. in regards to the right-wing extremist fascists locally who call themselves Republicans.


Unveiling The Local Fascist Republican Party:


Locally, these extreme right-wing fascists are in our face, and have been hanging out in plain sight as they have been attacking us, and the American public over, and over again.

Alameda County Republican Party campaign finance records:

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804

Campaign finance records:

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2021

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2019

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2017

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2015

Contributions made:

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2019

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2017

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&session=2019&view=contributions

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2021

Campaign Statement:

https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/PDFGen/pdfgen.prg?filingid=2336687&amendid=0


Hugh T. Bussell Is Chairman Of The Alameda County Republican Party:

According to public records, Hugh T. Bussell is the chairman of the Alameda County Republican Party (ACRP), and he resides in Livermore, and worked for Advantis Global as of 11/28/2022, as a technical writer.

The Alameda County Republican Party (ACRP) headquarters address is located at 1039 MacArthur Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577. The chairman and the ACRP may be reached by sending an email here chairman [at] alamedagop.org , or info [at] alamedagop.org, or 510/638-3414.

The ACRP have monthly meetings coming up on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and on March 15, 2023, at 7:00PM. If people decided to protest in front of their headquarters during their meetings because of their attacks on the American public… this might be a good thing.

ACRP Events: https://www.alamedagop.org/events

>>>>>>
East Bay Republican Women:

East Bay Republican Women: https://www.eastbayrepublicanwomen.org/

Or https://cfrw.org/region-3/east-bay-republican-women-federated/

They hold their monthly luncheon meetings at the Claremont Country Club, 5295 Broadway Terrace, Oakland.

Events: https://www.eastbayrepublicanwomen.org/events.php

Members Details - email contact EastBayRWF [at] cfrw.org

President: Jeanne Solnordal

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jeanne+Solnordal

 First Vice President: Awet Gebremariam

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202112029469593907
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Awet+Gebremariam

 Second Vice President:  Deborah Obendorf

 Parliamentarian: Cece Mehlhoff

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201510159002954434

 Recording Secretary: Evelyn Walker & Sandi Klemmer

 Treasurer: Wendy Gerhardy

 Membership Chair: Helen Devol

 Per Capita Chair: Helen Devol  Bulletin Chair: Helen Devol  Past President: Helen Devol

 Corresponding Secretary: Peggy Esposito 

 Hospitality Chair:  Victoria Hartsock

 Americanism:  Diane Prioleau

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Diane+Prioleau

In the comment section of this link about the PUSD https://piedmontexedra.com/2022/03/new-pusd-dei-director-looks-ahead , on March 5, 2022, Diane Prioleau of Piedmont, a member of the East Bay Republican Women Federated attacks the women of color and said, “There are residents who do not approve of the DEI and CRT agendas now being introduced into Piedmont. They are mostly hesitant to speak out because the diversity proposed does not include diversity of thought and opinion.”

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Tri-Valley Republicans - https://trivalleyrepublicans.org/

Executive Director, Brian Eschen

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?28931537028

https://clustrmaps.com/person/Eschen-ve1gj

Harry Briley, TVR member and elected GOP Central Committee member.

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Harry+Briley

Phyllis Couper, TVR Board Member

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Phyllis+Couper

Doug Miller, Lead for Schools Team, Vice-Chair Central Committee

2023 Leadership

https://trivalleyrepublicans.org/contact

                                     
President: Jackie Cota president [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202206159514869552
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=+Jackie+Cota


Vice President- Programs: Phyllis Couper phylliscouper [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
Asst to Program Chair Marianne Haas

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202212069547141578

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Marianne+Haas


Vice President- Members: Karan Healy karanhealy [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202204159496714309

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Karan+Healy


Treasurer: Joyce Moulden treasurer [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
Secretary: Mary Hennig

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202112029469599251

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Mary+Hennig

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Some Alameda County Republican Central Committee PAC donors may be found here https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/alameda-county-republican-central-cmte/C00404020/donors/2022 , according to Open Secrets.

FLEURS D'AMOUR
SAN LEANDRO, CA 94577

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209189528506163


11/08/2022
$1,271
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611

RETIRED
09/26/2022
$1,000
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611

RETIRED
09/05/2022
$1,000

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826


BUSSELL, HUGH T
SAN LEANDRO, CA 94577



ADVANTIS GLOBAL

09/14/2022

$1,000
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611

RETIRED
06/15/2021
$450
KOSINSKI, RADOSLAW
FREMONT, CA 94538

SLAC
11/01/2022
$281

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250824

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=RADOSLAW+KOSINSKI


WANG, JEFF
UNION CITY, CA 94587

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826

RETIRED

03/22/2022
$252

SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
01/31/2022
$250


>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
§Chris Arend attacks on Critical Race Theory
by Lynda Carson
Mon, Jan 23, 2023 4:53PM
Chris Arend attack on Critical Race Theory

By Lynda Carson

Reportedly, apparent white supremacist ousted former school board member of Paso Robles, Christopher Arend, pissed off the Spanish speaking community by telling them that they needed to speak English at a school board meeting.

Reportedly, Chris Arend, ousted former president of the board, was soundly defeated by Jim Cogan, with 48% of the vote compared to 27.5%, as a result of offending the community.

This is the same Chris Arend who is scheduled to be a GOP guest speaker to spew his hatred of Critical Race Theory programs in schools, which he calls a scam.

It appears that the real scam, is that the GOP is charging persons $35.00 each to listen to the hatred being spewed by the white supremacist ousted Paso Robles former school board member Chris Arend, as he spews his hatred of Critical Race Theory programs in schools.

See info and links below...

-Lynda Carson

>>>>>>>>
School trustee berated Spanish speakers in public. Paso Robles deserves better

By The Tribune Editorial Board Updated February 14, 2022 3:22 PM

Paso Robles School Board President Christopher Arend displayed a stunning lack of empathy for Spanish-speaking parents when he urged them to “speak in a language we can understand” and begrudged spending money on a certified translator for board meetings. “If we start turning this into a bilingual event, we’re going to bust the budget,” he told Tribune reporter Mackenzie Shuman following the Jan. 12 meeting.

Click below...

https://www.sanluisobispo.com/article248521235.html

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Critical Race Theory

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_race_theory

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Alameda GOP events:

https://www.alamedagop.org/events

>>>>>>
TVR Dinner Speaker - Chris Arend

https://www.alamedagop.org/tvr_dinner_speaker_20230209

Posted by Jackie Cota 40points on May 25, 2021

Speaker: Chris Arend     Topic: “The Critical Race Theory Scam”

Please join us for buffet dinner and speaker, a not-to-miss event.   Invite others!
LOCATION:  Upon RSVP - 5:30 PM Social Time; 6:00 PM Meeting/Dinner - “RESERVATION MADE IS RESERVATION PAID”

Email RSVP to: trivalleyrepublicans [at] protonmail.com Include All Names and a Phone # - Contact Karan Healy at (925) 989-4167 for Details http://www.trivalleyrepublicans.org TVR Members: $35 / Guests: $ 40+PayPal Fee
 
WHEN
February 09, 2023 at 5:30pm - 8pm
WHERE
Upon RSVP
Pleasanton, CA
United States
Google map and directions
CONTACT
Jackie Cota · trivalleyrepublicans [at] protonmail.com
TICKETS
$41.95 USD · Purchase tickets

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Christopher Arend

9610 Nacimiento Lake Dr.
Paso Robles, CA 93446

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201810159125258923

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?14952995687

https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?13942122193

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/101549

https://www.calbar.ca.gov/Public/Discipline

https://www.calbar.ca.gov/Portals/0/documents/factSheets/Fast-Facts-2021-Disciplinary-Actions.pdf

Attorney Profile
Christopher Arend #101549

License Status: Active

Address: 1951, 9610 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446-7799
Phone: 805-239-0614  |  Fax: Not Available
Email: chris [at] arendlaw.com  |  Website: Not Available


License Status, Disciplinary and Administrative History
All changes of license status due to nondisciplinary administrative matters and disciplinary actions.

Date
License Status 
Discipline 
Administrative Action 
Present
Active
 
 
1/1/2023
Active  


12/8/2022
Inactive  


10/1/2020
Not eligible to practice law in CA  

Suspended, failed to pay fees  
1/20/2007
Inactive  


3/11/2004
Active  


1/1/1995
Inactive  


12/7/1981
Admitted to the State Bar of California
Additional Information:

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
California Republican Party Federal Acct.

https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00140590/

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Contributors to the California Republican Party

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/?committee_id=C00140590&two_year_transaction_period=2022&data_type=processed

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Disbursements by the California Republican Party

https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?committee_id=C00140590&two_year_transaction_period=2022&data_type=processed

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
California Republican Party - cagop.org - info [at] cagop.org

https://cagop.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#3i000000CsCG/a/3i000000DIHj/4OzNOUv9Pvx_Uxj20R9GebxfdLel0GasqkxZ5XSRhjE

State ID 810163
Federal C00140590
kdavis [at] cagop.org

Tea Party California Caucus leader Randall Jordan

Chairperson of the California Republican Party is Jessica Millan Patterson.

Other party hacks.

Jenny Rae Le Roux

Mark Meuser

Lance Christensen

Rachel Hamm

Rob Bernosky

Jim Brulte

Twitter - Bay Area GOP

https://twitter.com/bayareagop

East Bay Republican Women Ebrw Meet Up

https://www.meetup.com/oakland-politics-meetup-group/?_cookie-check=Q8tCWNHdLhFPl4Os


Corruption in the GOP

https://www.fppc.ca.gov/content/fppc-v2/fppc-www/news/2016-news-and-updates/tony-strickland-agrees-to-40000-ethics-fine.html

California Republican Party and Mike Osborn
Campaign Bank Account
Fine: $6,500
FPPC No. 17/1378

https://www.fppc.ca.gov/content/fppc-v2/fppc-www/enforcement/EnfDivCaseResults/stipulated-agreements/2019-sdo/march-sdo/california-republican-party-and-mike-osborn.html

https://fppc.ca.gov/content/dam/fppc/documents/Stipulations/2019/March/3.%20CA%20Republican%20Party%20-%20Stip.pdf


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_Republican_Party

>>>>>>
>>>>>>

