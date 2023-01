Chris Arend attack on Critical Race TheoryBy Lynda CarsonReportedly, apparent white supremacist ousted former school board member of Paso Robles, Christopher Arend, pissed off the Spanish speaking community by telling them that they needed to speak English at a school board meeting.Reportedly, Chris Arend, ousted former president of the board, was soundly defeated by Jim Cogan, with 48% of the vote compared to 27.5%, as a result of offending the community.This is the same Chris Arend who is scheduled to be a GOP guest speaker to spew his hatred of Critical Race Theory programs in schools, which he calls a scam.It appears that the real scam, is that the GOP is charging persons $35.00 each to listen to the hatred being spewed by the white supremacist ousted Paso Robles former school board member Chris Arend, as he spews his hatred of Critical Race Theory programs in schools.See info and links below...-Lynda Carson>>>>>>>>School trustee berated Spanish speakers in public. Paso Robles deserves betterBy The Tribune Editorial Board Updated February 14, 2022 3:22 PMPaso Robles School Board President Christopher Arend displayed a stunning lack of empathy for Spanish-speaking parents when he urged them to “speak in a language we can understand” and begrudged spending money on a certified translator for board meetings. “If we start turning this into a bilingual event, we’re going to bust the budget,” he told Tribune reporter Mackenzie Shuman following the Jan. 12 meeting.Click below...>>>>>>>>>>>>Critical Race Theory>>>>>>>>>>>>Alameda GOP events:>>>>>>TVR Dinner Speaker - Chris ArendPosted by Jackie Cota 40points on May 25, 2021Speaker: Chris Arend Topic: “The Critical Race Theory Scam”Please join us for buffet dinner and speaker, a not-to-miss event. Invite others!LOCATION: Upon RSVP - 5:30 PM Social Time; 6:00 PM Meeting/Dinner - “RESERVATION MADE IS RESERVATION PAID”Email RSVP to: trivalleyrepublicans [at] protonmail.com Include All Names and a Phone # - Contact Karan Healy at (925) 989-4167 for Details http://www.trivalleyrepublicans.org TVR Members: $35 / Guests: $ 40+PayPal FeeWHENFebruary 09, 2023 at 5:30pm - 8pmWHEREUpon RSVPPleasanton, CAUnited StatesGoogle map and directionsCONTACTJackie Cota · trivalleyrepublicans [at] protonmail.com TICKETS$41.95 USD · Purchase tickets>>>>>>>>>>>>Christopher Arend9610 Nacimiento Lake Dr.Paso Robles, CA 93446>>>>>>>>>>>>Attorney ProfileChristopher Arend #101549License Status: ActiveAddress: 1951, 9610 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446-7799Phone: 805-239-0614 | Fax: Not AvailableEmail: chris [at] arendlaw.com | Website: Not AvailableLicense Status, Disciplinary and Administrative HistoryAll changes of license status due to nondisciplinary administrative matters and disciplinary actions.DateLicense StatusDisciplineAdministrative ActionPresentActive1/1/2023Active12/8/2022Inactive10/1/2020Not eligible to practice law in CASuspended, failed to pay fees1/20/2007Inactive3/11/2004Active1/1/1995Inactive12/7/1981Admitted to the State Bar of CaliforniaAdditional Information:>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>California Republican Party Federal Acct.>>>>>>>>>>>>Contributors to the California Republican Party>>>>>>>>>>>>Disbursements by the California Republican Party>>>>>>>>>>>>California Republican Party - cagop.org - info [at] cagop.org State ID 810163Federal C00140590Tea Party California Caucus leader Randall JordanChairperson of the California Republican Party is Jessica Millan Patterson.Other party hacks.Jenny Rae Le RouxMark MeuserLance ChristensenRachel HammRob BernoskyJim BrulteTwitter - Bay Area GOPEast Bay Republican Women Ebrw Meet UpCorruption in the GOPCalifornia Republican Party and Mike OsbornCampaign Bank AccountFine: $6,500FPPC No. 17/1378>>>>>>>>>>>>