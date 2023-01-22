From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Unveiling the local fascist Republican Party
Nazis And Republicans Appear To Be One, And The Same:
Unveiling the local fascist Republican Party
By Lynda Carson - January 22, 2023
In recent days, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, members of the Republican Party, including members of the Freedom Caucus have declared “WAR” on the American public by holding the federal government hostage, while trying to extort massive budget cuts from Social Security, Medicare, HUD’s subsidized housing programs and other much needed federal domestic programs, in return for voting to raise the debt limit. This is extortion.
In a release two days ago from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, in part it states, “Congressional Republicans are playing with fire by risking a government default on its financial obligations — an outcome that is more likely as the U.S. reached its legal borrowing limit today. A default would hit the nation’s seniors especially hard, as the payment of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits would be jeopardized. This could be devastating for the 65 million older Americans on Social Security and the 63 million beneficiaries of Medicare.
Republicans, through their actions have declared “WAR” on our nation’s decorated veterans needing housing assistance, Social Security, and Medicare, including the elderly, poor people, and persons with disabilities.
You might ask yourself, who are the local Republicans in the Alameda County Republican Party involved with in waging war on the American public by blocking the nation’s debt limit from being raised? Or who are some of the other local fascist Republican Party organization party members turning the screws on us?
In Brief:
Republicans across the nation have been suppressing the vote because they know that they can not win a “fair election” unless they make it very difficult for blacks and poor people in the Democratic Party to vote. They call this democracy?
Republicans across the nation have been taking the right’s of women from them, by making it illegal in many states to have an abortion. They call this freedom?
Now the Republicans have decided to wage “WAR” on the public with their scheme to block the debt limit from being raised, and in the process they are holding the federal government hostage. They are intent on denying people their Social Security benefits and Medicare benefits, housing assistance, and other benefits, unless they get what they want. This is called extortion. And they expect people to keep their mouth shut while they are getting the shaft?
Have they gone crazy in their haste to create a dictatorship?
Additionally, the Republicans have been viciously attacking the LGBTQ plus community, and even tried to overthrow the election results 2 years ago on January 6, in an effort to allow the election deniers to keep Trump in power through a coup. They call themselves Patriots?
At this point in life, you might ask yourself, who the hell do these people think they are?
Perhaps the following will shed a little light on things….. in regards to the right-wing extremist fascists locally who call themselves Republicans.
Unveiling The Local Fascist Republican Party:
Locally, these extreme right-wing fascists are in our face, and have been hanging out in plain sight as they have been attacking us, and the American public over, and over again.
Alameda County Republican Party campaign finance records:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804
Campaign finance records:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2021
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2019
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2017
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2015
Contributions made:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2019
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2017
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&session=2019&view=contributions
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2021
Campaign Statement:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/PDFGen/pdfgen.prg?filingid=2336687&amendid=0
Hugh T. Bussell Is Chairman Of The Alameda County Republican Party:
According to public records, Hugh T. Bussell is the chairman of the Alameda County Republican Party (ACRP), and he resides in Livermore, and worked for Advantis Global https://www.advantisglobal.com/ as of 11/28/2022, as a technical writer. Some tweets by Hugh T. Bussell may be found here https://mobile.twitter.com/bussellforusrep .
The Alameda County Republican Party (ACRP) headquarters address is located at 1039 MacArthur Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577. The chairman and the ACRP may be reached by sending an email here chairman [at] alamedagop.org , or info [at] alamedagop.org, or 510/638-3414.
The ACRP have monthly meetings coming up on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and on March 15, 2023, at 7:00PM. If people decided to protest in front of their headquarters during their meetings because of their attacks on the American public… this might be a good thing.
ACRP Events: https://www.alamedagop.org/events
>>>>>>
East Bay Republican Women:
East Bay Republican Women: https://www.eastbayrepublicanwomen.org/
Or https://cfrw.org/region-3/east-bay-republican-women-federated/
They hold their monthly luncheon meetings at the Claremont Country Club, 5295 Broadway Terrace, Oakland.
Events: https://www.eastbayrepublicanwomen.org/events.php
Members Details - email contact EastBayRWF [at] cfrw.org
President: Jeanne Solnordal
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jeanne+Solnordal
First Vice President: Awet Gebremariam
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202112029469593907
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Awet+Gebremariam
Second Vice President: Deborah Obendorf
Parliamentarian: Cece Mehlhoff
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201510159002954434
Recording Secretary: Evelyn Walker & Sandi Klemmer
Treasurer: Wendy Gerhardy
Membership Chair: Helen Devol
Per Capita Chair: Helen Devol Bulletin Chair: Helen Devol Past President: Helen Devol
Corresponding Secretary: Peggy Esposito
Hospitality Chair: Victoria Hartsock
Americanism: Diane Prioleau
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Diane+Prioleau
In the comment section of this link about the PUSD https://piedmontexedra.com/2022/03/new-pusd-dei-director-looks-ahead , on March 5, 2022, Diane Prioleau of Piedmont, a member of the East Bay Republican Women Federated attacks the women of color and said, “There are residents who do not approve of the DEI and CRT agendas now being introduced into Piedmont. They are mostly hesitant to speak out because the diversity proposed does not include diversity of thought and opinion.”
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Tri-Valley Republicans - https://trivalleyrepublicans.org/
Executive Director, Brian Eschen
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?28931537028
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Eschen-ve1gj
Harry Briley, TVR member and elected GOP Central Committee member.
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Harry+Briley
Phyllis Couper, TVR Board Member
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Phyllis+Couper
Doug Miller, Lead for Schools Team, Vice-Chair Central Committee
2023 Leadership
https://trivalleyrepublicans.org/contact
President: Jackie Cota president [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202206159514869552
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=+Jackie+Cota
Vice President- Programs: Phyllis Couper phylliscouper [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
Asst to Program Chair Marianne Haas
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202212069547141578
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Marianne+Haas
Vice President- Members: Karan Healy karanhealy [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202204159496714309
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Karan+Healy
Treasurer: Joyce Moulden treasurer [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
Secretary: Mary Hennig
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202112029469599251
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Mary+Hennig
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Some Alameda County Republican Central Committee PAC donors may be found here https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/alameda-county-republican-central-cmte/C00404020/donors/2022 , according to Open Secrets.
FLEURS D'AMOUR
SAN LEANDRO, CA 94577
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209189528506163
11/08/2022
$1,271
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
09/26/2022
$1,000
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
09/05/2022
$1,000
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
BUSSELL, HUGH T
SAN LEANDRO, CA 94577
ADVANTIS GLOBAL
09/14/2022
$1,000
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
06/15/2021
$450
KOSINSKI, RADOSLAW
FREMONT, CA 94538
SLAC
11/01/2022
$281
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250824
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=RADOSLAW+KOSINSKI
WANG, JEFF
UNION CITY, CA 94587
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
RETIRED
03/22/2022
$252
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
01/31/2022
$250
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - January 22, 2023
In recent days, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, members of the Republican Party, including members of the Freedom Caucus have declared “WAR” on the American public by holding the federal government hostage, while trying to extort massive budget cuts from Social Security, Medicare, HUD’s subsidized housing programs and other much needed federal domestic programs, in return for voting to raise the debt limit. This is extortion.
In a release two days ago from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, in part it states, “Congressional Republicans are playing with fire by risking a government default on its financial obligations — an outcome that is more likely as the U.S. reached its legal borrowing limit today. A default would hit the nation’s seniors especially hard, as the payment of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits would be jeopardized. This could be devastating for the 65 million older Americans on Social Security and the 63 million beneficiaries of Medicare.
Republicans, through their actions have declared “WAR” on our nation’s decorated veterans needing housing assistance, Social Security, and Medicare, including the elderly, poor people, and persons with disabilities.
You might ask yourself, who are the local Republicans in the Alameda County Republican Party involved with in waging war on the American public by blocking the nation’s debt limit from being raised? Or who are some of the other local fascist Republican Party organization party members turning the screws on us?
In Brief:
Republicans across the nation have been suppressing the vote because they know that they can not win a “fair election” unless they make it very difficult for blacks and poor people in the Democratic Party to vote. They call this democracy?
Republicans across the nation have been taking the right’s of women from them, by making it illegal in many states to have an abortion. They call this freedom?
Now the Republicans have decided to wage “WAR” on the public with their scheme to block the debt limit from being raised, and in the process they are holding the federal government hostage. They are intent on denying people their Social Security benefits and Medicare benefits, housing assistance, and other benefits, unless they get what they want. This is called extortion. And they expect people to keep their mouth shut while they are getting the shaft?
Have they gone crazy in their haste to create a dictatorship?
Additionally, the Republicans have been viciously attacking the LGBTQ plus community, and even tried to overthrow the election results 2 years ago on January 6, in an effort to allow the election deniers to keep Trump in power through a coup. They call themselves Patriots?
At this point in life, you might ask yourself, who the hell do these people think they are?
Perhaps the following will shed a little light on things….. in regards to the right-wing extremist fascists locally who call themselves Republicans.
Unveiling The Local Fascist Republican Party:
Locally, these extreme right-wing fascists are in our face, and have been hanging out in plain sight as they have been attacking us, and the American public over, and over again.
Alameda County Republican Party campaign finance records:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804
Campaign finance records:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2021
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2019
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2017
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=received&session=2015
Contributions made:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2019
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2017
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&session=2019&view=contributions
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1018804&view=contributions&session=2021
Campaign Statement:
https://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/PDFGen/pdfgen.prg?filingid=2336687&amendid=0
Hugh T. Bussell Is Chairman Of The Alameda County Republican Party:
According to public records, Hugh T. Bussell is the chairman of the Alameda County Republican Party (ACRP), and he resides in Livermore, and worked for Advantis Global https://www.advantisglobal.com/ as of 11/28/2022, as a technical writer. Some tweets by Hugh T. Bussell may be found here https://mobile.twitter.com/bussellforusrep .
The Alameda County Republican Party (ACRP) headquarters address is located at 1039 MacArthur Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577. The chairman and the ACRP may be reached by sending an email here chairman [at] alamedagop.org , or info [at] alamedagop.org, or 510/638-3414.
The ACRP have monthly meetings coming up on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and on March 15, 2023, at 7:00PM. If people decided to protest in front of their headquarters during their meetings because of their attacks on the American public… this might be a good thing.
ACRP Events: https://www.alamedagop.org/events
>>>>>>
East Bay Republican Women:
East Bay Republican Women: https://www.eastbayrepublicanwomen.org/
Or https://cfrw.org/region-3/east-bay-republican-women-federated/
They hold their monthly luncheon meetings at the Claremont Country Club, 5295 Broadway Terrace, Oakland.
Events: https://www.eastbayrepublicanwomen.org/events.php
Members Details - email contact EastBayRWF [at] cfrw.org
President: Jeanne Solnordal
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jeanne+Solnordal
First Vice President: Awet Gebremariam
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202112029469593907
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Awet+Gebremariam
Second Vice President: Deborah Obendorf
Parliamentarian: Cece Mehlhoff
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201510159002954434
Recording Secretary: Evelyn Walker & Sandi Klemmer
Treasurer: Wendy Gerhardy
Membership Chair: Helen Devol
Per Capita Chair: Helen Devol Bulletin Chair: Helen Devol Past President: Helen Devol
Corresponding Secretary: Peggy Esposito
Hospitality Chair: Victoria Hartsock
Americanism: Diane Prioleau
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Diane+Prioleau
In the comment section of this link about the PUSD https://piedmontexedra.com/2022/03/new-pusd-dei-director-looks-ahead , on March 5, 2022, Diane Prioleau of Piedmont, a member of the East Bay Republican Women Federated attacks the women of color and said, “There are residents who do not approve of the DEI and CRT agendas now being introduced into Piedmont. They are mostly hesitant to speak out because the diversity proposed does not include diversity of thought and opinion.”
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Tri-Valley Republicans - https://trivalleyrepublicans.org/
Executive Director, Brian Eschen
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?28931537028
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Eschen-ve1gj
Harry Briley, TVR member and elected GOP Central Committee member.
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Harry+Briley
Phyllis Couper, TVR Board Member
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Phyllis+Couper
Doug Miller, Lead for Schools Team, Vice-Chair Central Committee
2023 Leadership
https://trivalleyrepublicans.org/contact
President: Jackie Cota president [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202206159514869552
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=+Jackie+Cota
Vice President- Programs: Phyllis Couper phylliscouper [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
Asst to Program Chair Marianne Haas
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202212069547141578
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Marianne+Haas
Vice President- Members: Karan Healy karanhealy [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202204159496714309
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Karan+Healy
Treasurer: Joyce Moulden treasurer [at] TriValleyRepublicans.org
Secretary: Mary Hennig
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202112029469599251
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Mary+Hennig
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Some Alameda County Republican Central Committee PAC donors may be found here https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/alameda-county-republican-central-cmte/C00404020/donors/2022 , according to Open Secrets.
FLEURS D'AMOUR
SAN LEANDRO, CA 94577
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209189528506163
11/08/2022
$1,271
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
09/26/2022
$1,000
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
09/05/2022
$1,000
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
BUSSELL, HUGH T
SAN LEANDRO, CA 94577
ADVANTIS GLOBAL
09/14/2022
$1,000
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
06/15/2021
$450
KOSINSKI, RADOSLAW
FREMONT, CA 94538
SLAC
11/01/2022
$281
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250824
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=RADOSLAW+KOSINSKI
WANG, JEFF
UNION CITY, CA 94587
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202301029574250826
RETIRED
03/22/2022
$252
SOLNORDAL, JEANNE
PIEDMONT, CA 94611
RETIRED
01/31/2022
$250
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network