More Bay Area right-wing extremists supporting election deniers and Freedom Caucus
Election Deniers and Right-Wing Extremist Members Of The Freedom Caucus:
More Bay Area right-wing extremists supporting election deniers and Freedom Caucus
By Lynda Carson - January 11, 2023
Last week, around 20 right-wing fascist Republican holdouts in the House of Representative’s who are mostly election deniers, members of the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus, or both, held the House of Representatives hostage for four days by withholding their support for Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of the House, until they got what they wanted, to seize power in the new Congress.
In what is known as “selling one’s office” or “influence peddling”, after 15 rounds of voting, fascist Republican, Kevin McCarthy made enough political power concessions to the powerful right-wing fascist Republican holdouts of the Freedom Caucus to meet their demands, in return for enough of their their votes to become the latest Speaker of the House. They call this, “Democracy”.
Who in the Bay Area has been supporting the fascist right wing extremists with their campaign contributions in the who took control of the House of Representatives to extort power from Kevin McCarthy?
Some of them may be found in the links below, and in the following story below:
Election deniers and Freedom Caucus extort more power through Kevin McCarthy
By Lynda Carson - Sun, Jan 8, 2023
Click below for the full story…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/01/08/18853722.php
And see the additional information and links below...
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
More Bay Area right-wing extremists supporting election deniers and Freedom Caucus:
Marcia Garl
1667 Calle Ranchero
Petaluma, CA 94954
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210209537705242
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Marcia+Garl
Right-wing extremist Marcia Garl, owner of Fit N Furry Pet Resort in Petaluma is a proud extremist right-wing supporter of the fascist right-wing extremists and election deniers of the Freedom Caucus, and other right-wing extremists. Documents reveal that she made a campaign contribution of $300.00 to the extremist fascist House Freedom Fund (PAC) of the fascist Freedom Caucus, reported a few months ago on 9/5/2022.
Why would you, or anyone want to trust their pets with Marcia Garl and the right-wing extremists at Fit N Furry, when they or you could just as easily take their/your pets to K9 Country Club & Kitty Spa https://www.k9countryclubpetaluma.net/, or It’s A Dogs Life https://dogslifepetaluma.com/ , as a way to avoiding supporting the right-wing cabal of extremist election deniers and right-wing Congressional, Trump supporting pigs who want to suppress your voting rights, and overturn our elections in the name of creating a dictatorship?
Marci Garl also made a $385.00 campaign contribution to fascist Lauren Boebert for congress, and made campaign contributions to the right-wing NRCC, Winred, Kevin Kiley https://dccc.org/opportunistic-extremist-kevin-kiley-decides-to-lose-another-race/ , .
Reportedly - Right-Wing Extremist Lauren Boebert to Guide Policy on House GOP Leadership Team
GOP may also let far right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar rejoin committees from which they were removed.
By Julia Conley ,
CommonDreams
Published
December 3, 2022
Click below…
https://truthout.org/articles/right-wing-extremist-lauren-boebert-to-guide-policy-on-house-gop-leadership-team/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/27/lauren-boebert-extreme-rightwing-colorado-reelect-primary
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-63579561
Right-wing extremists block election of a House Speaker
January 4, 2023 11:09 AM CST By Mark Gruenberg And John Wojcik
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/right-wing-extremists-block-election-of-a-house-speaker/
https://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/1594345758903259136?lang=en
https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/06/politics/maga-politics-consume-kevin-mccarthy/index.html
Marci Garl, owner of Fit N Furry
https://www.fitnfurry.com/
Contact Information
Address: 860 Lindberg Lane Petaluma, CA 94952-3357
Phone: (707) 769-7387
Fax: (707) 769-1045
Email: info [at] fitnfurry.com
Training: training [at] fitnfurry.com
Marci Garl - Manager/Owner - Fit 'N' Furry Pet Resort | LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com › marci-garl-48178631
Petaluma, California, United States · Manager/Owner · Fit 'N' Furry Pet Resort
Marci Garl. Manager/Owner at Fit 'N' Furry Pet Resort. Fit 'N' Furry Pet ResortSonoma State University. Petaluma, California, United States.
https://www.allbiz.com/business/fit-n-furry-pet-resort-training-center-707-769-7387
Contact Information
Fit N Furry Pet Resort & Training Center
860 Lindberg Ln, Petaluma, CA 94952, United States
Get Directions
Phone: (707) 769-7387
Web: http://www.fitnfurry.com
Email: info [at] fitnfurry.com
https://www.bbb.org/us/ca/petaluma/profile/pet-boarding/fit-n-furry-pet-resort-1116-308512
https://www.zoominfo.com/c/fit-n-furry/347492692
https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Fit-%27n%27-Furry-Pet-Resort-1
https://www.yelp.com/biz/fit-n-furry-pet-resort-petaluma-2?start=40
https://www.yelp.ca/biz/fit-n-furry-pet-resort-petaluma-2?hrid=RHZ1J2Sw7dClrKVdgeM-ng&rh_ident=owner_grant&rh_type=phrase
Alfred P. Gavello
6714 Horsemans Canyon Dr.
Walnut Creek, CA 94595-4313
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Alfred+P.+GAVELLO
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528724662
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Gavello-vj2u9
Steven Tepper
550 Ashton Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94306-3607
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528725978
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Steven+TEPPER
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Tepper-435lv9
https://creativekcc.com/blog/tag/portfolio+layout
FCC Registered Amateur Radio Licenses in Palo Alto, California
http://www.city-data.com › aradio › lic-Palo-Alto-Calif...
FCC Registered Amateur Radio Licenses in Palo Alto, California. ... Date: 10/24/2009, Registrant: Steven J Tepper, 550 Ashton Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306-3607.
Wayne M. Kelly
25275 La Loma Dr.
Los Altos Hills, CA 94022-4582
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528725025
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528725025
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Wayne+M.+Kelly
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Kelly-8nj1a7
Oliver W. Jones
5035 Esmond Ave.
Richmond, CA 94805-1423
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Oliver+W.+Jones
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202206209515129101
Edward Lewandowski
805 Darrell Rd.
Hillsborough, CA 9410-6309
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528725129
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Edward+Lewandowski
https://www.campaignmoney.com/political/contributions/edward-lewandowski.asp?cycle=20
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528750147
https://google.brand.edgar-online.com/efxapi/EFX_dll/EDGARpro.dll?FetchFilingHtmlSection1?SectionID=1033845-341863-365225&SessionID=Bs17e6k4G-x5h27
Nancy Bouton
2270 Beach St.
San Francisco, CA 94123-1407
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202201319485536758
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Nancy+Bouton
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Bouton-832b26
https://transparentcalifornia.com/pensions/2014/calstrs/nancy-bouton/
Ian Huebsch
8618 Edgehill Ct.
El Cerrito, CA 94530-2736
510/526-5045
PO Box 1137
El Cerrito, CA 94530-1137
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202105209447068381
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201911219165983085
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=HUEBSCH%2C+IAN
https://411.info/people/Ian-Huebsch-El-Cerrito-CA-89874566
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Huebsch-v8c9u
Jaqueline S. Shaw
117 Lancaster Way
Vallejo, CA 94591-6835
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202110209468152460
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jaqueline+S.+Shaw
Linda L. Repke
406 S. Temple Dr.
Milpitas, CA 95035-6036
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210279542012498
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Linda+L.+Repke
https://www.campaignmoney.com/political/contributions/linda-repke.asp?cycle=20
https://www.campaignmoney.com/political/contributions/linda-repke.asp?cycle=18
https://www.officialusa.com/names/Linda-Repke/
Jeffrey Alan Roberts
201 Gambier St.
San Francisco, CA 94134-1339
Manager for Je-Al -Ro-Inc
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jeffrey+Alan+Roberts
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210209537705734
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Roberts-82ltl7
Anthony Maran
221 Main St. Number 1357
Los Altos, CA 94023
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210279542012313
Samuel K. Beler
1672 Foothill Park CIR
Lafayette, CA 94549
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202212089547709905
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Samuel+K.+Beler
https://www.officialusa.com/names/Samuel-Beler/
Samuel Beler is the agent for The Unity Music Foundation
https://ca.ltddir.com/companies/the-unity-music-foundation/
Corky Sinclair
764 Sutro Avenue
Novato, CA 94947
Landline phone numbers ; (415) 898-1849 · Corky Sinclair (2019-2022)
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210209537705810
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Corky+Sinclair
John D. Bippart
5555 Montgomery Dr. Apt. 68
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Profile for John D Bippart Sr, 94 years old, currently living in Santa Rosa, CA with the phone number (707) 579-6923
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210209537705004
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=John+D.+Bippart
https://www.truepeoplesearch.com/find/person/pnn992lllul8l6nr4499
Xuan Guo
2016 Timberlane Way
San Mateo, CA 94402
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210279542012123
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Xuan+Guo
https://www.realtyhop.com/property-records/search?q=Xuan+Guo
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Guo-25vctl
Alberta Brierly
1190 Bird Ave.
San Jose, CA 95125
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202212089547709970
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Alberta+Brierly
https://www.officialusa.com/names/Alberta-Brierly/
Alberta Brierly retired library worker
https://www.sanjoseca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/16713/636682265546900000
Although not an ACT member, San Jose resident Alberta Brierly, a retired Santa Clara Library clerk, is also concerned about Sharia law in America.
“I’m here because ….some judges accept cases under Sharia law instead of U.S. laws of the constitution. I’d have to look up which ones,” said Brierly.
“If we lose adherence to our constitution, our country is doomed to become another third world country run by a dictator,” she continued. “I’m not talking about Trump. Trump gets it, and he is sincerely trying to make our country great again.”
“Muslims are fine if they live according to our laws of the U.S. constitution,” said Brierly.
https://www.svvoice.com/support-for-muslim-community-prevails-over-fear-and-prejudice-in-rival-rallies/
Dorothy Praeger
59 San Benito Way
San Francisco, CA 94127 - Dorothy Praeger at dapraeger [at] gmail.com
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210279542012473
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Dorothy+Praeger
https://www.officialusa.com/names/Dorothy-Praeger/
https://transparentcalifornia.com/pensions/calstrs/?page=31&e=SAN+FRANCISCO+UNIFIED+SCHOOL+DISTRICT&s=service_years
Fall Midweek Bible Study “The Books of Wisdom”Join us on Wednesday mornings this fall for a brown bag bible study on the Old Testament books of Wisdom.The study is guided by the work of Fr. Joseph Koterski, SJ, Professor of Old Testament at Fordham University.Make time for God’s word this fall...bring a lunch and enjoy the fellowship as we dig deeper into the Holy Scriptures. All are welcome! Wednesdays, September 21, September 28, October 5, and October 12 at 11:00 a.m. -St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church SF. We look forward to seeing you there!For more information please contact Ms. Dorothy Praeger at dapraeger [at] gmail.com or contact the church office.
https://www.stmatthews-sf.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/September-2022.pdf
Richard D. Patton
2273 Stonewood Ct.
San Pedro, CA 90732
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202110209468149440
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Richard+D.+Patton
Robert E. Williams
748 Mora Dr.
Los Altos, CA 94024
PO Box 3610
Los Altos, CA 94024
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202209209528606107
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Robert+E.+Williams
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Williams-82flvu
Robert Elwin Williams - Dentist, Los Altos, California
Robert Elwin Williams - Dentist Business Data. 6425 N Palm Ave Ste 105, Los Altos, California, 94024. (559) 439-6425 · doctorrew [at] aol.com.
https://allpeople.com/robert+elwin+williams_robert-elwin-williams-dentist-us
John W. Gaines
71 Elderwood Dr.
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202210209537705237
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=John+W.+Gaines
