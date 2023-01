Election Deniers and Right-Wing Extremist Members Of The Freedom Caucus:

More Bay Area right-wing extremists supporting election deniers and Freedom CaucusBy Lynda Carson - January 11, 2023Last week, around 20 right-wing fascist Republican holdouts in the House of Representative’s who are mostly election deniers, members of the extreme right-wing Freedom Caucus, or both, held the House of Representatives hostage for four days by withholding their support for Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of the House, until they got what they wanted, to seize power in the new Congress.In what is known as “selling one’s office” or “influence peddling”, after 15 rounds of voting, fascist Republican, Kevin McCarthy made enough political power concessions to the powerful right-wing fascist Republican holdouts of the Freedom Caucus to meet their demands, in return for enough of their their votes to become the latest Speaker of the House. They call this, “Democracy”.Who in the Bay Area has been supporting the fascist right wing extremists with their campaign contributions in the who took control of the House of Representatives to extort power from Kevin McCarthy?Some of them may be found in the links below, and in the following story below:Election deniers and Freedom Caucus extort more power through Kevin McCarthyBy Lynda Carson - Sun, Jan 8, 2023Click below for the full story…And see the additional information and links below...-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>More Bay Area right-wing extremists supporting election deniers and Freedom Caucus:Marcia Garl1667 Calle RancheroPetaluma, CA 94954Right-wing extremist Marcia Garl, owner of Fit N Furry Pet Resort in Petaluma is a proud extremist right-wing supporter of the fascist right-wing extremists and election deniers of the Freedom Caucus, and other right-wing extremists. Documents reveal that she made a campaign contribution of $300.00 to the extremist fascist House Freedom Fund (PAC) of the fascist Freedom Caucus, reported a few months ago on 9/5/2022.Why would you, or anyone want to trust their pets with Marcia Garl and the right-wing extremists at Fit N Furry, when they or you could just as easily take their/your pets to K9 Country Club & Kitty Spa https://www.k9countryclubpetaluma.net/ , or It’s A Dogs Life https://dogslifepetaluma.com/ , as a way to avoiding supporting the right-wing cabal of extremist election deniers and right-wing Congressional, Trump supporting pigs who want to suppress your voting rights, and overturn our elections in the name of creating a dictatorship?Marci Garl also made a $385.00 campaign contribution to fascist Lauren Boebert for congress, and made campaign contributions to the right-wing NRCC, Winred, Kevin Kiley https://dccc.org/opportunistic-extremist-kevin-kiley-decides-to-lose-another-race/ , .Reportedly - Right-Wing Extremist Lauren Boebert to Guide Policy on House GOP Leadership TeamGOP may also let far right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar rejoin committees from which they were removed.By Julia Conley ,CommonDreamsPublishedDecember 3, 2022Click below…Right-wing extremists block election of a House SpeakerJanuary 4, 2023 11:09 AM CST By Mark Gruenberg And John WojcikMarci Garl, owner of Fit N FurryContact InformationAddress: 860 Lindberg Lane Petaluma, CA 94952-3357Phone: (707) 769-7387Fax: (707) 769-1045Email: info [at] fitnfurry.comTraining: training [at] fitnfurry.comMarci Garl - Manager/Owner - Fit 'N' Furry Pet Resort | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com › marci-garl-48178631Petaluma, California, United States · Manager/Owner · Fit 'N' Furry Pet ResortMarci Garl. Manager/Owner at Fit 'N' Furry Pet Resort. Fit 'N' Furry Pet ResortSonoma State University. Petaluma, California, United States.Contact InformationFit N Furry Pet Resort & Training Center860 Lindberg Ln, Petaluma, CA 94952, United StatesGet DirectionsPhone: (707) 769-7387Web: http://www.fitnfurry.com Email: info [at] fitnfurry.com>>>>>>>>>>>>Alfred P. Gavello6714 Horsemans Canyon Dr.Walnut Creek, CA 94595-4313>>>>>>>>>>>>Steven Tepper550 Ashton Ave.Palo Alto, CA 94306-3607FCC Registered Amateur Radio Licenses in Palo Alto, California http://www.city-data.com › aradio › lic-Palo-Alto-Calif...FCC Registered Amateur Radio Licenses in Palo Alto, California. ... Date: 10/24/2009, Registrant: Steven J Tepper, 550 Ashton Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306-3607.>>>>>>>>>>>>Wayne M. Kelly25275 La Loma Dr.Los Altos Hills, CA 94022-4582>>>>>>>>>>>>Oliver W. Jones5035 Esmond Ave.Richmond, CA 94805-1423>>>>>>>>>>>>Edward Lewandowski805 Darrell Rd.Hillsborough, CA 9410-6309>>>>>>>>>>>>Nancy Bouton2270 Beach St.San Francisco, CA 94123-1407>>>>>>>>>>>>Ian Huebsch8618 Edgehill Ct.El Cerrito, CA 94530-2736510/526-5045PO Box 1137El Cerrito, CA 94530-1137>>>>>>>>>>>>Jaqueline S. Shaw117 Lancaster WayVallejo, CA 94591-6835>>>>>>>>>>>>Linda L. Repke406 S. Temple Dr.Milpitas, CA 95035-6036>>>>>>>>>>>>Jeffrey Alan Roberts201 Gambier St.San Francisco, CA 94134-1339Manager for Je-Al -Ro-Inc>>>>>>>>>>>>Anthony Maran221 Main St. Number 1357Los Altos, CA 94023>>>>>>>>>>>>Samuel K. Beler1672 Foothill Park CIRLafayette, CA 94549Samuel Beler is the agent for The Unity Music Foundation>>>>>>>>>>>>Corky Sinclair764 Sutro AvenueNovato, CA 94947Landline phone numbers ; (415) 898-1849 · Corky Sinclair (2019-2022)>>>>>>>>>>>>John D. Bippart5555 Montgomery Dr. Apt. 68Santa Rosa, CA 95409Profile for John D Bippart Sr, 94 years old, currently living in Santa Rosa, CA with the phone number (707) 579-6923>>>>>>>>>>>>Xuan Guo2016 Timberlane WaySan Mateo, CA 94402>>>>>>>>>>>>Alberta Brierly1190 Bird Ave.San Jose, CA 95125Alberta Brierly retired library workerAlthough not an ACT member, San Jose resident Alberta Brierly, a retired Santa Clara Library clerk, is also concerned about Sharia law in America.“I’m here because ….some judges accept cases under Sharia law instead of U.S. laws of the constitution. I’d have to look up which ones,” said Brierly.“If we lose adherence to our constitution, our country is doomed to become another third world country run by a dictator,” she continued. “I’m not talking about Trump. Trump gets it, and he is sincerely trying to make our country great again.”“Muslims are fine if they live according to our laws of the U.S. constitution,” said Brierly.>>>>>>>>>>>>Dorothy Praeger59 San Benito WaySan Francisco, CA 94127 - Dorothy Praeger at dapraeger [at] gmail.comFall Midweek Bible Study “The Books of Wisdom”Join us on Wednesday mornings this fall for a brown bag bible study on the Old Testament books of Wisdom.The study is guided by the work of Fr. Joseph Koterski, SJ, Professor of Old Testament at Fordham University.Make time for God’s word this fall...bring a lunch and enjoy the fellowship as we dig deeper into the Holy Scriptures. All are welcome! Wednesdays, September 21, September 28, October 5, and October 12 at 11:00 a.m. -St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church SF. We look forward to seeing you there!For more information please contact Ms. Dorothy Praeger at dapraeger [at] gmail.com or contact the church office.>>>>>>>>>>>>Richard D. Patton2273 Stonewood Ct.San Pedro, CA 90732>>>>>>>>>>>>Robert E. Williams748 Mora Dr.Los Altos, CA 94024PO Box 3610Los Altos, CA 94024Robert Elwin Williams - Dentist, Los Altos, CaliforniaRobert Elwin Williams - Dentist Business Data. 6425 N Palm Ave Ste 105, Los Altos, California, 94024. (559) 439-6425 · doctorrew [at] aol.com.>>>>>>>>>>>>John W. Gaines71 Elderwood Dr.Pleasant Hill, CA 94523>>>>>>>>>>>>