San Francisco Arts + Action Labor & Workers

"Ticket To Mars" Concert At Elon's Twitter San Francisco Headquarters: Oligarchs Gone Wild

by LaborFest
Tue, Dec 20, 2022 11:46AM
The first "Get Your Ticket To Mars" concert took place at Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters on December 18, 2022. Musicians, poets, tech and labor organizers spoke and artists painted a mural on the side of the building.
sm_musk_attacks3.jpg
original image (677x523)
The first "Ticket To Mars" cultural arts political concert took place on December 18, 2022 in front of the world headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco. Musicians, poets, artists, tech workers and organizers participated. Also, a mural was also painted next to the Twitter building. The musicians sang out about the rise of fascism, attacks on journalists, Tesla workers and janitors who were fired the previous week by Elon Musk. These janitors who rallied at San Francisco city hall are also members of SEIU 87.

Musk despite his claims of wanting "free speech" has removed journalists at Twitter and has targeted whistleblowers at Tesla and Space X for speaking out. Black workers at Tesla call it the plantation and life in Mars under Musk could be a real problem.

Artists also painted a mural on the street next to Twitter about the role of Musk and the oligarchs who run the US and the world.

Additional Media:
Elon Musk’s Takeover Through The Eyes of Twitter’s Janitors
https://inthesetimes.com/article/twitter-janitors-on-elon-musk-takeover?

Folk Songs, Street Mural and Tickets to Mars at Twitter Protest
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/12/18/18853485.php

JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com

I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s

A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems
https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/

Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php

Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3

Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc

Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/

Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars

Twitter Wants Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html

Sponsored by LaborFest.net, Revolutionary Poets Brigade, LaborNet, Code Pink, Climate Justice Arts Project, United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.
Mural Drone Photo Credit
Art Koch Studios
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/kz8GzeVUp-w
sm_img_2079.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://youtu.be/kz8GzeVUp-w
