The first "Get Your Ticket To Mars" concert took place at Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters on December 18, 2022. Musicians, poets, tech and labor organizers spoke and artists painted a mural on the side of the building.

The first "Ticket To Mars" cultural arts political concert took place on December 18, 2022 in front of the world headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco. Musicians, poets, artists, tech workers and organizers participated. Also, a mural was also painted next to the Twitter building. The musicians sang out about the rise of fascism, attacks on journalists, Tesla workers and janitors who were fired the previous week by Elon Musk. These janitors who rallied at San Francisco city hall are also members of SEIU 87.Musk despite his claims of wanting "free speech" has removed journalists at Twitter and has targeted whistleblowers at Tesla and Space X for speaking out. Black workers at Tesla call it the plantation and life in Mars under Musk could be a real problem.Artists also painted a mural on the street next to Twitter about the role of Musk and the oligarchs who run the US and the world.Additional Media:Elon Musk’s Takeover Through The Eyes of Twitter’s JanitorsFolk Songs, Street Mural and Tickets to Mars at Twitter ProtestJAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At TeslaSome Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon MuskI Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize TeslaA user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problemsTesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place ruleWorkers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keepingElon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ compGroup gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to workFrustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind barsTwitter Wants Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety ProtectionSponsored by LaborFest.net, Revolutionary Poets Brigade, LaborNet, Code Pink, Climate Justice Arts Project, United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.Mural Drone Photo CreditArt Koch StudiosLaborFestProduction of Labor Video Project