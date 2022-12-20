From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Ticket To Mars" Concert At Elon's Twitter San Francisco Headquarters: Oligarchs Gone Wild
The first "Get Your Ticket To Mars" concert took place at Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters on December 18, 2022. Musicians, poets, tech and labor organizers spoke and artists painted a mural on the side of the building.
The first "Ticket To Mars" cultural arts political concert took place on December 18, 2022 in front of the world headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco. Musicians, poets, artists, tech workers and organizers participated. Also, a mural was also painted next to the Twitter building. The musicians sang out about the rise of fascism, attacks on journalists, Tesla workers and janitors who were fired the previous week by Elon Musk. These janitors who rallied at San Francisco city hall are also members of SEIU 87.
Musk despite his claims of wanting "free speech" has removed journalists at Twitter and has targeted whistleblowers at Tesla and Space X for speaking out. Black workers at Tesla call it the plantation and life in Mars under Musk could be a real problem.
Artists also painted a mural on the street next to Twitter about the role of Musk and the oligarchs who run the US and the world.
Sponsored by LaborFest.net, Revolutionary Poets Brigade, LaborNet, Code Pink, Climate Justice Arts Project, United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.
Mural Drone Photo Credit
Art Koch Studios
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Sponsored by LaborFest.net, Revolutionary Poets Brigade, LaborNet, Code Pink, Climate Justice Arts Project, United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP.
Mural Drone Photo Credit
Art Koch Studios
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/kz8GzeVUp-w
