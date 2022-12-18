top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Folk Songs, Street Mural and Tickets to Mars at Twitter Protest

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
Twitter accused of "No Free Speech" and oligarchy
sm_01-35222-850_9350.jpg
original image (1985x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Twitter, run as a personal fiefdum by Elon Musk, has abitrariily fired thousand of employess, refused severance pay, and even not reimbused employess for company mandated travel. He is reportedly also refusing to pay rent on his Market Street office building.

As thousand of workers quit and the government looks at his possible violation of labor laws, Twitter, purchased for $44 billion, could be cratering. Musk might have to make do with only a few remaining tens of billions of dollars.

On Sunday December 18, labor activists made their feelings known on the street in front of Twitter's headquarters on San Francisco's Market Street. They offered "tickets to Mars", where Elon Musk is apparently planning to retire after he and his fellow oligarchs complete the destruction of Earth. Activists sang folk songs and painted a giant "Oligarchy" street mural.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_02-35222-854_0763.jpg
original image (1877x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_03-35222-854_0765.jpg
original image (1844x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_04-35222-850_9293.jpg
original image (1400x2022)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_05-35222-858_1284.jpg
original image (2063x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_06-35222-854_0776.jpg
original image (1792x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_07-35222-858_1333.jpg
original image (1676x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_08-35222-854_0791.jpg
original image (1821x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_09-35222-858_1365.jpg
original image (1797x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_10-35222-850_9326.jpg
original image (1939x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_11-35222-850_9340.jpg
original image (1725x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_12-35222-850_9341.jpg
original image (1771x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_13-35222-858_1393.jpg
original image (1780x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_14-35222-854_0842.jpg
original image (1400x1790)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_15-35222-854_0847.jpg
original image (2081x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_16-35222-854_0863.jpg
original image (1843x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_17-35222-858_1415.jpg
original image (1959x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_18-35222-858_1431.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_19-35222-854_0872.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Dec 18, 2022 9:05PM
sm_20-35222-850_9359.jpg
original image (1975x1400)
