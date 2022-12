Twitter accused of "No Free Speech" and oligarchy

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Twitter, run as a personal fiefdum by Elon Musk, has abitrariily fired thousand of employess, refused severance pay, and even not reimbused employess for company mandated travel. He is reportedly also refusing to pay rent on his Market Street office building.As thousand of workers quit and the government looks at his possible violation of labor laws, Twitter, purchased for $44 billion, could be cratering. Musk might have to make do with only a few remaining tens of billions of dollars.On Sunday December 18, labor activists made their feelings known on the street in front of Twitter's headquarters on San Francisco's Market Street. They offered "tickets to Mars", where Elon Musk is apparently planning to retire after he and his fellow oligarchs complete the destruction of Earth. Activists sang folk songs and painted a giant "Oligarchy" street mural.See all high resolution photos here