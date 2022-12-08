top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense LGBTI / Queer Racial Justice

What Exotic Marine Animals Can Tech Us About Adaptation, Survival, Sexuality, and Care

Date:
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
A queer, mixed race writer working in a largely white, male field, science and conservation journalist Sabrina Imbler has always been drawn to the mystery of life in the sea, and particularly to creatures living in hostile or remote environments. Each essay in their debut collection profiles one such creature. Exploring themes of adaptation, survival, sexuality, and care, and weaving the wonders of marine biology with stories of their own family, relationships, and coming of age How Far the Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures is a shimmering, otherworldly debut that attunes us to new visions of our world and its miracles.

Imbler is a freelance science writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Their work has appeared in Atlas Obscura, the New York Times, and The Atlantic.

Free event. Please be masked and vaxxed.
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 11:30PM
