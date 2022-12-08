What Exotic Marine Animals Can Tech Us About Adaptation, Survival, Sexuality, and Care

Date:

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

The Green Arcade

Email:

Phone:

415-431-6800

Location Details:

The Green Arcade

1680 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

A queer, mixed race writer working in a largely white, male field, science and conservation journalist Sabrina Imbler has always been drawn to the mystery of life in the sea, and particularly to creatures living in hostile or remote environments. Each essay in their debut collection profiles one such creature. Exploring themes of adaptation, survival, sexuality, and care, and weaving the wonders of marine biology with stories of their own family, relationships, and coming of age How Far the Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures is a shimmering, otherworldly debut that attunes us to new visions of our world and its miracles.



Imbler is a freelance science writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Their work has appeared in Atlas Obscura, the New York Times, and The Atlantic.



Free event. Please be masked and vaxxed.