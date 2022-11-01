top
California
Indybay
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
LA AFT1521 Exec Bd Member & Adjunct Khaled Hussein Illegally Suspended For Whistleblowing

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 12:18PM
LA AFT1521 executive board member & adjunct Khaled Hussein from East Los Angeles Community College was illegally suspended by AFT 1521 union president James Mckeever and his allies for exposing financial shenanigans that showed that he wanted a salary of $400,000 a year.
East Los Angeles Community College professor and AFT 1521 Executive Board member Khaled
Hussein was illegally suspended by the union officers after he exposed financial expenses increasing the salary of the Local union president James McKeever to $400,000. Before he was suspended without a hearing, the union lawyer Lawrence Rosenzweig and President McKeever sent a letter demanding that he resign due to dual unionism.
He also was also raising in the union the concerns of the 30,000 adjunct faculty in California who
mostly face low pay, no seniority, no benefits and no healthcare.
This video was completed on October 30. 2022.

Additional media:

Adjuncts, Equal Pay For Equal Work & Suspension of E. LA Community College AFT1521 Executive Board Member Khaled Hussain
https://youtu.be/wY0M2PP4OKc

San Diego Adjunct Faculty Association (SDAFA)
https://www.sdafa.org

Contingent World
http://contingentworld.com

College Adjuncts & The Struggle For Worker Rights
https://youtu.be/O2XwWDbQ34k

Fight For 7K! NYC AFT PSC Adjuncts Struggle With PSC Member Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/z-YlX60UWQ8

College Adjuncts & The Struggle For Worker Rights
https://youtu.be/O2XwWDbQ34k

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/jK8Pl_xhLDk
§AFT 1521 President McKeever Wanted $400,000 A Year & Suspended Whistleblower
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 12:18PM
Los Angeles Community College Local AFT 1521 James McKeever wanted the local to give him a salary increase that would increase his pay to $400,000 a year. When AFT 1521 Executive Board member Khaled Hussein challenged that and also sent the information out to the membership McKeever had the lawyer send him a letter demanding that he resign. When that failed they suspended him without a hearing.
https://youtu.be/jK8Pl_xhLDk
§Some AFT 1521 Leaders Back Illegal Suspension
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 12:18PM
Some AFT 1521 leaders are backing the suspension of executive board member Khaled McKeever from the Executive Board for alleged "dual unionism". They did this without a hearing.
https://youtu.be/jK8Pl_xhLDk
§Equal Pay For Equal Work Demanded By Adjuncts
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 12:18PM
sm_adjunct_equal_work.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
The over 30,000 adjuncts in California and most are paid worse than that regular professors and many are without benefits and healthcare.
https://youtu.be/jK8Pl_xhLDk
Letter From AFT 1521 and Lawyer Lawrence Rosensweig Demanding Resignation Of E Bd Member
Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 1, 2022 12:32PM
