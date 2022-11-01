LA AFT1521 executive board member & adjunct Khaled Hussein from East Los Angeles Community College was illegally suspended by AFT 1521 union president James Mckeever and his allies for exposing financial shenanigans that showed that he wanted a salary of $400,000 a year.

East Los Angeles Community College professor and AFT 1521 Executive Board member KhaledHussein was illegally suspended by the union officers after he exposed financial expenses increasing the salary of the Local union president James McKeever to $400,000. Before he was suspended without a hearing, the union lawyer Lawrence Rosenzweig and President McKeever sent a letter demanding that he resign due to dual unionism.He also was also raising in the union the concerns of the 30,000 adjunct faculty in California whomostly face low pay, no seniority, no benefits and no healthcare.This video was completed on October 30. 2022.