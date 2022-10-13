top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/14/2022

Red October -- Santa Cruz

sm_red-october-half-page_copy.jpg
original image (1181x1433)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 14, 2022
Time:
5:00 AM - 5:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
DSA Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Misc.
Red October is a Santa Cruz-based convergence of radical events and discussions, art and presentations, joining flourishing movements sharing a post-capitalist, socialist horizon.

Drawing inspiration from past models of theory and practice, Red October brings critical and affirmative attention to contemporary ways of imagining a world beyond capitalism, including in relation to their antiracist, antisexist, and decolonial intersections.

Red October is specific to local concerns in Santa Cruz, as well as extending beyond them, seeking to connect, amplify, and strengthen theoretical and comparative frameworks for local struggles. It provides a movement space of red organizing in collaboration with labor, ecosocialist, and political formations within and beyond electoralism.

Red October is motivated to push the conversation toward recognizing the necessity of a socialist future, to build networks of alliances and solidarity on the Left, and to imagine and realize a post-capitalist world in common.
For more information: https://redoctobersantacruz.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 2:24PM
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code