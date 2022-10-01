Silk screen posters of protest from the late 1960s to the present are on display for the entire month of October. The first posters were created by students at Bay Area colleges and universities to oppose the Vietnam War, More recent posters address climate justice, racial justice, immigrant rights, women's right to choose an abortion, and many others.



Posters can be viewed during all hours that the Fremont Main Library is open throughout the month of October.

