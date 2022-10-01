top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 10/2/2022
The Art of Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 02
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSharat G Lin
Location Details
Fremont Main Library
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
Silk screen posters of protest from the late 1960s to the present are on display for the entire month of October. The first posters were created by students at Bay Area colleges and universities to oppose the Vietnam War, More recent posters address climate justice, racial justice, immigrant rights, women's right to choose an abortion, and many others.

Posters can be viewed during all hours that the Fremont Main Library is open throughout the month of October.
sm_flyer_-_art_of_protest_1_-_fremont_library_-_20221001_.jpg
original image (1468x1830)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 8:47 PM
§The Art of Protest
by Sharat G Lin
Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 8:47 PM
flyer_-_art_of_protest_-_fremont_library_-_20221001_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (376.8KB)
Download a printable PDF flyer here.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code