Silk screen posters of protest from the late 1960s to the present are on display for the entire month of October. The first posters were created by students at Bay Area colleges and universities to oppose the Vietnam War, More recent posters address climate justice, racial justice, immigrant rights, women's right to choose an abortion, and many others.
Posters can be viewed during all hours that the Fremont Main Library is open throughout the month of October.
|Date
|Sunday October 02
|Time
|10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Sharat G Lin
|Location Details
|
Fremont Main Library
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 8:47 PM
