KQED Live: Art & Tech in a Warming World with The New York Times
Date Monday October 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorKQED Live
Emaillive [at] kqed.org
Location Details
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
From global warming models rendered as haunting musical compositions to augmented reality games designed to confront us with the disparate impacts of climate change for those most vulnerable, art and technology are converging in the face of our escalating climate emergency. Join KQED Live and The New York Times to experience the work of Bay Area creatives deploying technology in response to this crisis and to experience some of the art it is inspiring.

Schedule
6:00pm - Doors Open & Bar Service
7:00pm - Program
8:30pm - Post-Show Reception, feat. a Trash-Based Art Experience by Danielle Baskin

Program
Aniya Butler, Youth vs. the Apocalypse
Ana Teresa Fernandez, Multidisciplinary Artist
Micha Cardenas, Director of the Critical Realities Studio and Associate Professor at University of California, Santa Cruz
Whendee Silver, Professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at University of California, Berkeley
Eduardo Del Signore, Musician & Composer
Eduardo Del Signore will perform the premiere of Audyssey, a new work of music and data visualization commissioned by ClimateMusic.

This program is a prelude to an all-day event hosted by The New York Times the following day called "A New Climate: How can technology and art inspire change in a warming world?" Ticket-holders to the next day's event can register for free with a promo code provided by The New York Times, or ticket-buyers to this event at KQED will receive a code for 25% off tickets to the all-day Times event.

This event is presented in collaboration with The New York Times.

In Person: $25.
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2499

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 3:07 PM
