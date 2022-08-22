top
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
The Abortion Struggle Today — Our Right and Our Fight
Date Sunday September 25
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
Online townhall, see website for details

Ever since Roe v Wade legalized limited access to abortion in 1973, it has been under attack across the country. The nationwide assault on abortion rights has many looking at this problem and questioning what we can do? Jenny Brown, the author of the book Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now will join us to discuss the fight for reproductive rights, both the lessons from the past and strategies for today.

Please join us online for this important discussion about standing up to the attacks on reproductive rights, as well as the larger struggle for the rights of women and all people.

Jenny Brown is an organizer in the women’s liberation movement. She works with the feminist group National Women’s Liberation and has written or coauthored several books on feminism, reproductive rights, and labor, including Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight Over Women’s Work.

See the review that Speak Out wrote about Brown’s latest book: Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now.

For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/09-25-22-th/

