Wednesdays, 7:00 - 8:30 pm
June 15 – August 10
Register at http://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor
Isn’t it time to fight back?
This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that. Participants look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are today — and how to move forward.
Session 5, Wednesday, 7/13: “Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread & Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions.”
This week's discussion will look at the need for the labor movement to address societal issues and the fight for workers not typically represented by unions. Specific examples include programs like affirmative action and forming community groups and organizations like worker centers to support non-unionized labor. Such efforts are crucial to building broad working-class solidarity.
Zoom in – share your insights and questions!
$3-6 donation requested per session to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper, a great source of labor news, as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive.
Full Schedule:
June 15
Power of Workers – The Strike
June 22
Radical Builders of a Militant Movement
June 29
Sleeping with the Enemy – What Happened to the Strength of Unions?
July 6
Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most Oppressed
July 13
Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread and Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions
July 20
Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction
July 27
Public Sector Workers Fight On-the-Job Racism
August 3
The Pandemic: Essential Workers Lead a Strike Surge
August 10
Online and Service Economy: Building Unions Where None Existed
All welcome · Join anytime
For more information and readings: 415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/13/2022
|Labor History Online Discussion Group - Session 5: Beyond "Bread & Butter"
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|Location Details
|Zoom (Register at http://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor)
|
For more event information: http://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 11th, 2022 12:51 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network