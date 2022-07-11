

June 15 – August 10



Register at



Isn’t it time to fight back?



This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that. Participants look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are today — and how to move forward.



Session 5, Wednesday, 7/13: “Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread & Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions.”



This week's discussion will look at the need for the labor movement to address societal issues and the fight for workers not typically represented by unions. Specific examples include programs like affirmative action and forming community groups and organizations like worker centers to support non-unionized labor. Such efforts are crucial to building broad working-class solidarity.



Zoom in – share your insights and questions!



$3-6 donation requested per session to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper, a great source of labor news, as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive.



Full Schedule:



June 15

Power of Workers – The Strike



June 22

Radical Builders of a Militant Movement



June 29

Sleeping with the Enemy – What Happened to the Strength of Unions?



July 6

Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most Oppressed



July 13

Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread and Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions



July 20

Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction



July 27

Public Sector Workers Fight On-the-Job Racism



August 3

The Pandemic: Essential Workers Lead a Strike Surge



August 10

Online and Service Economy: Building Unions Where None Existed



All welcome · Join anytime

