The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a war that has raged for months. As the US and Russia vie for supremacy in the conflcit, this war could drag on for years. Every week there is another provocation and the US has already pledged over $50 billion to prolong this war, at a time of global economic crisis where people here and across the globe are facing rising costs of fuel and food.
Rather than fight for the well-being of average Americans, this government chooses to line the pockets of weapon manufacturers and look out for their own geopolitical and military interests. In this panel we ask: What are the implications of the Ukraine War on the world and the working class, and what can working people of the US do to turn this tide of death and destruction?
View events for the week of 7/13/2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|The War in Ukraine: What we can do to oppose US and NATO escalation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 13
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|United Against War and Militarism
|UnitedAgainstWarAndMilitarism [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|510-815-9978
|Location Details
|
Oakland Library - Temescal branch
5205 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/unitedagainstwara...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 4th, 2022 9:50 AM
