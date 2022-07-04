top
East Bay
East Bay
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 7/13/2022
The War in Ukraine: What we can do to oppose US and NATO escalation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 13
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnited Against War and Militarism
EmailUnitedAgainstWarAndMilitarism [at] gmail.com
Phone510-815-9978
Location Details
Oakland Library - Temescal branch
5205 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a war that has raged for months. As the US and Russia vie for supremacy in the conflcit, this war could drag on for years. Every week there is another provocation and the US has already pledged over $50 billion to prolong this war, at a time of global economic crisis where people here and across the globe are facing rising costs of fuel and food.
Rather than fight for the well-being of average Americans, this government chooses to line the pockets of weapon manufacturers and look out for their own geopolitical and military interests. In this panel we ask: What are the implications of the Ukraine War on the world and the working class, and what can working people of the US do to turn this tide of death and destruction?
71322flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (904.2KB)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/unitedagainstwara...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 4th, 2022 9:50 AM
§Check the flyer for a link to a livestream of the event
by United Against War and Militarism
Monday Jul 4th, 2022 9:50 AM
sm_71322flyer.jpg
original image (1728x2304)
https://www.facebook.com/unitedagainstwara...
