Emergency Action in defense of Abortion Rights!
When the Supreme Court rolls back our rights to reproductive health care, we will be there to fight back!
Legalize abortion!
Freedom of choice!
|San José Emergency Action: Defend Abortion Rights!
|Date
|Friday June 24
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|PSL SDS FRSO CPUSA
|Location Details
|
San José City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/PSL.SanFrancisco
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 24th, 2022 4:34 PM
