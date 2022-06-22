

We will meet at 420 Gilman Street at 1:00pm to protest. Following the protest, some of us will be running or walking a 5k around Golden Gate Fields.

--

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Another horse was tragically killed at Golden Gate Fields. Join us to honor Resurrected Noble, killed on June 17th, and all the other horses who are exploited and killed at Golden Gate Fields.We will meet at 420 Gilman Street at 1:00pm to protest. Following the protest, some of us will be running or walking a 5k around Golden Gate Fields.--Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2AxksItGw

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 22nd, 2022 4:17 PM