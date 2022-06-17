



WATCH LIVESTREAM: January 6th Hearings - Day 4



June 21st @ 10 AM PT (1 PM ET)



ALSO: Post-hearing analysis podcast by Common Cause



NEXT HEARING: likely on Thursday, June 23 @ 10 AM PT /1 PM ET

(schedule can be subject to change)



WATCH PREVIOUS JAN 6th HEARINGS:



DAY 1 (June 9th):



Common Cause analysis:





DAY 2 (June 13th):



Common Cause analysis:



DAY 3 (June 16th):



Common Cause analysis:



JAN 6th HEARINGS SCHEDULE (PROVISIONAL)



Hearing Day 1, June 9 had U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker, Nick Quested, testify about the violence they witnessed on the day of the insurrection, January 6, 2021. Never seen video footage of the insurrection was revealed to public.



Hearing Day 2, June 13 was aimed at showing “Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” despite the fact that he knew that he had lost the election. The committee presented video testimony of some of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies who said they had repeatedly told the former president that his “big lie” about electoral fraud was baseless, including former Attorney General William Barr. The committee asserted that donation monies collected for the Big Lie were part of a grift. “Not only was there the big lie, there was the big-ripoff,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, 19th Distinct CA (San Jose).



Hearing Day 3, June 16 outlined Trump’s efforts to pressure VP Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the VP Pence, and retired judge and former advisor to the vice president, Hon. J. Michael Luttig, testified in person.



Hearing Day 4 on Tuesday, June 21 will trace the then-president’s alleged efforts to unduly influence state legislators and election officials. Brad Raffensperger, secretary of state of Georgia and Gabriel Sterling, one his top aides, have been subpoenaed to testify.



Hearing Day #? (postponed; date TBD) will target Trump’s alleged plot to influence and possibly replace the U.S. Attorney General in order to further false election claims. Set to testify are Jeffrey Rosen, who was then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Justice Department official Steve Engel.



Hearings Days 6 & 7 are meant to detail how “Trump summoned a violent mob and directed them, illegally, to march on the U.S. Capitol” and how he failed to act to stop those same people as they invaded the Capitol building. No date is yet set for these proceedings.



Information reference, go here:





FROM WaPo: "The committee hasn’t announced a formal schedule for the rest of the hearings, but there could be as many as eight in total through June, and possibly a final hearing in September."



https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/06/06/january-6-committee-hearing-schedule-how-to-watch/

