On the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, join the Bay Area Party for Socialism and Liberation in a conversation about the militant struggle to overturn centuries of LGBTQ oppression.



Understanding this history is the key to how we can defeat the current right wing campaign to roll back LGBTQ people's hard-won rights and criminalize our very existence. We cannot rely on the Democrats, whose answer to these right wing attacks is to use us as props in their fundraising campaigns while doing nothing with their majority in Congress to actually fight back.



Join us to learn how you can get involved in the struggle for real LGBTQ liberation!



