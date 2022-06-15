top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 6/17/2022
Forum: Pride Month & Revolutionary LGBTQ Struggle
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 17
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
In-person: 2969 Mission St, SF
Virtual: https://bit.ly/pride-means-resist
On the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, join the Bay Area Party for Socialism and Liberation in a conversation about the militant struggle to overturn centuries of LGBTQ oppression.

Understanding this history is the key to how we can defeat the current right wing campaign to roll back LGBTQ people's hard-won rights and criminalize our very existence. We cannot rely on the Democrats, whose answer to these right wing attacks is to use us as props in their fundraising campaigns while doing nothing with their majority in Congress to actually fight back.

Join us to learn how you can get involved in the struggle for real LGBTQ liberation!

For in-person attendance, mask and vaccination are required.
sm_signal-2022-06-14-175716.jpeg
original image (1080x1080)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 15th, 2022 3:57 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code