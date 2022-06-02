From the Open-Publishing Calendar
City of Santa Cruz Vehicles Torched in Opposition to Homeless Sweeps
Multiple city vehicles were set on fire and destroyed at a maintenance yard at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz on June 2. Graffiti left at the scene read, "Leave Homeless Alone!!" and "Stop Sweeping!"
City officials have estimated the damage to be approximately $300,000.
The vehicles were destroyed in advance of the impending closure of the San Lorenzo Park Benchlands homeless encampment, which the City of Santa Cruz has announced will begin in July.
Alex Darocy
