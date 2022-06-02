top
City of Santa Cruz Vehicles Torched in Opposition to Homeless Sweeps
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
Multiple city vehicles were set on fire and destroyed at a maintenance yard at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz on June 2. Graffiti left at the scene read, "Leave Homeless Alone!!" and "Stop Sweeping!"
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_1.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
City officials have estimated the damage to be approximately $300,000.

The vehicles were destroyed in advance of the impending closure of the San Lorenzo Park Benchlands homeless encampment, which the City of Santa Cruz has announced will begin in July.


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Stop Sweeping!
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_2.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_3.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Leave Homeless Alone!!
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_4.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_5.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_6.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_7.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_8.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_9.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_10.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_city_vehicle_fire_homeless_stop_the_sweeps_arson_harvey_west_park_11.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Santa Cruz Chief of Police Bernie Escalante Looks On
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 1:37 PM
sm_bernie_escalante_santa_cruz_police_chief.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
good show ,mr. livingston!eiffelThursday Jun 2nd, 2022 3:36 PM
