Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 6/7/2022
Election Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 07
Time 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOccupy the Ballot
Location Details
Via the ballot you already should have received.
If you have not yet received your ballot please contact your County's Election office via this webpage: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices or track your ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

June 7 is the deadline for your ballot to be postmarked or dropped off at a secure ballot box. 8:00 pm is the deadline for ballots to be dropped off in person at an election office or voting center.

See the California Voter Guide in various languages here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/ and note the early voting info and dropbox locations here: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ You can also find more information at the CA Secretary of State website here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections

In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it. The polls are open from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm -- you can find your polling place here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

*************************************************
For Green Party endorsements and recommendations, please see: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/12/18849639.php

For Peace and Freedom Party endorsements and recommendations, please see: https://www.peaceandfreedom.us/news/elections-campaigns/california-primary-election-2022-the-pfp-left-unity-candidates

Info about "Left Unity Slate" candidates can be accessed via: https://leftunityslate.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 9:18 AM
