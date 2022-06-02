



June 7 is the deadline for your ballot to be postmarked or dropped off at a secure ballot box. 8:00 pm is the deadline for ballots to be dropped off in person at an election office or voting center.



See the California Voter Guide in various languages here:



In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it. The polls are open from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm -- you can find your polling place here:



*************************************************

For Green Party endorsements and recommendations, please see:



For Peace and Freedom Party endorsements and recommendations, please see:



Info about "Left Unity Slate" candidates can be accessed via:



If you have not yet received your ballot please contact your County's Election office via this webpage: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices or track your ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ June 7 is the deadline for your ballot to be postmarked or dropped off at a secure ballot box. 8:00 pm is the deadline for ballots to be dropped off in person at an election office or voting center.See the California Voter Guide in various languages here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/ and note the early voting info and dropbox locations here: https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ You can also find more information at the CA Secretary of State website here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it. The polls are open from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm -- you can find your polling place here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place *************************************************For Green Party endorsements and recommendations, please see: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/12/18849639.php For Peace and Freedom Party endorsements and recommendations, please see: https://www.peaceandfreedom.us/news/elections-campaigns/california-primary-election-2022-the-pfp-left-unity-candidates Info about "Left Unity Slate" candidates can be accessed via: https://leftunityslate.org/ Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 9:18 AM