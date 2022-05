Below please find the handy summary of our statewide and Alameda county endorsements -- the "Green Voter Card".For San Francisco endorsements, please see: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/101-june-2022-endorsements For Sonoma county endorsements, please see: https://socogreen.org/wp/issues-and-positions/ There are also PAPER COPIES of the Voter Guide at the Green Party of Alameda County office at 2022 Blake Street, Berkeley. Plus, the completed Candidate Questionnaires are available at: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires If you have questions about registration, your ballot, or voting, please call the Registrar of Voters at: 510-272-6973 or the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights at: 1-866-OUR-VOTE, or view the Secretary of State's website, here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ We hope you'll find the Voter Guide to be useful -- if so, please feel free to forward this info to your friends! If you'd like to make a donation to help cover our costs, please go to our website, here: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/donate Thank you!,Green Party of Alameda County*** Alameda County Green Party Voter Guide ***Please note: Many of the links to websites in this online Voter Guide are “clickable”, when you place your cursor over them (the URL’s might not look clickable, but for most computers, they do work when you click on them). Also, for many of the local races you’ll find lots of additional information in the candidates’ completed questionnaires, so we strongly encourage you to read them here on our website, at:For a quick summary, here is the back page card:*** GREEN VOTER CARD ***FEDERAL OfficesU.S. Senator — John Thompson Parker* (full term) AND John Thompson Parker* (partial term: write-in)U.S. Representative, District 12 — Glenn Kaplan, with reservationsSTATE OfficesGovernor — Luis Javier Rodriguez*Lieutenant Governor — Mohammad Arif*Secretary of State — Gary N. Blenner*Controller — Laura Wells*Treasurer — Meghann Adams*Attorney General — Dan Kapelovitz*Insurance Commissioner — Nathalie Hrizi*Superintendent of Public Instruction — Marco Amaral*Board of Equalization, District 2 — Sally Lieber (Preferred, but not endorsed)State Senate, District 10 — Aisha Wahab (Recommended, but not endorsed); Jamal Khan, runner-up (but not endorsed); Don’t vote for Paul PimentelState Assembly, District 14 — Don’t vote for Buffy WicksState Assembly, District 18 — No Endorsement, please see write-upState Assembly, District 20 — Jennifer Esteen (Preferred, but not endorsed)JUDUCIAL OfficesSuperior Court Judge, Office #1 — Tamiza HockenhullSuperior Court Judge, Office #12 — Pelayo LlamasSuperior Court Judge, Office #21 — No Endorsement, please see write-upCOUNTY OfficesSuperintendent of Schools — Alysse CastroSchool Board, Area 7 — Don’t vote for Dillie or DaoSupervisor, District 2 –No endorsement, please see write-upSupervisor, District 3 –Rebecca Kaplan, with reservationsAssessor — Unopposed incumbent (No Endorsement)Auditor-Controller/Clerk-Recorder — Unopposed incumbent (No Endorsement)District Attorney — Pamela Price, with reservationsSheriff/Coroner — Yesenia SanchezTreasurer/Tax Collector — Unopposed incumbent (No Endorsement)Local MeasuresB — Alameda School Facilities Bond — Yes, with standard bond reservationsC — Oakland Library Parcel Tax — Yes, with standard parcel tax reservations* = “Left Unity Slate” candidates. (Please see the front page article.)