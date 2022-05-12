From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Green Party endorsements, and also the "Green Voter Guide"
The complete 12-page GREEN VOTER GUIDE with its analyses is ONLINE at: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides (Please click on the letters "PDF" -- or use this direct link: https://acgreens.files.wordpress.com/2022/05/gpac-vg-06-22-web-1.pdf ).
Below please find the handy summary of our statewide and Alameda county endorsements -- the "Green Voter Card".
For San Francisco endorsements, please see: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/101-june-2022-endorsements
For Sonoma county endorsements, please see: https://socogreen.org/wp/issues-and-positions/
There are also PAPER COPIES of the Voter Guide at the Green Party of Alameda County office at 2022 Blake Street, Berkeley. Plus, the completed Candidate Questionnaires are available at: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires
If you have questions about registration, your ballot, or voting, please call the Registrar of Voters at: 510-272-6973 or the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights at: 1-866-OUR-VOTE, or view the Secretary of State's website, here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/
We hope you'll find the Voter Guide to be useful -- if so, please feel free to forward this info to your friends! If you'd like to make a donation to help cover our costs, please go to our website, here: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/donate
Thank you!,
Green Party of Alameda County
*** Alameda County Green Party Voter Guide ***
https://acgreens.files.wordpress.com/2022/05/gpac-vg-06-22-web-1.pdf
Please note: Many of the links to websites in this online Voter Guide are “clickable”, when you place your cursor over them (the URL’s might not look clickable, but for most computers, they do work when you click on them). Also, for many of the local races you’ll find lots of additional information in the candidates’ completed questionnaires, so we strongly encourage you to read them here on our website, at:
https://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires/
For a quick summary, here is the back page card:
*** GREEN VOTER CARD ***
FEDERAL Offices
U.S. Senator — John Thompson Parker* (full term) AND John Thompson Parker* (partial term: write-in)
U.S. Representative, District 12 — Glenn Kaplan, with reservations
STATE Offices
Governor — Luis Javier Rodriguez*
Lieutenant Governor — Mohammad Arif*
Secretary of State — Gary N. Blenner*
Controller — Laura Wells*
Treasurer — Meghann Adams*
Attorney General — Dan Kapelovitz*
Insurance Commissioner — Nathalie Hrizi*
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Marco Amaral*
Board of Equalization, District 2 — Sally Lieber (Preferred, but not endorsed)
State Senate, District 10 — Aisha Wahab (Recommended, but not endorsed); Jamal Khan, runner-up (but not endorsed); Don’t vote for Paul Pimentel
State Assembly, District 14 — Don’t vote for Buffy Wicks
State Assembly, District 18 — No Endorsement, please see write-up
State Assembly, District 20 — Jennifer Esteen (Preferred, but not endorsed)
JUDUCIAL Offices
Superior Court Judge, Office #1 — Tamiza Hockenhull
Superior Court Judge, Office #12 — Pelayo Llamas
Superior Court Judge, Office #21 — No Endorsement, please see write-up
COUNTY Offices
Superintendent of Schools — Alysse Castro
School Board, Area 7 — Don’t vote for Dillie or Dao
Supervisor, District 2 –No endorsement, please see write-up
Supervisor, District 3 –Rebecca Kaplan, with reservations
Assessor — Unopposed incumbent (No Endorsement)
Auditor-Controller/Clerk-Recorder — Unopposed incumbent (No Endorsement)
District Attorney — Pamela Price, with reservations
Sheriff/Coroner — Yesenia Sanchez
Treasurer/Tax Collector — Unopposed incumbent (No Endorsement)
Local Measures
B — Alameda School Facilities Bond — Yes, with standard bond reservations
C — Oakland Library Parcel Tax — Yes, with standard parcel tax reservations
* = “Left Unity Slate” candidates. (Please see the front page article.)
