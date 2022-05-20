From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Left Unity Slate candidates win strong endorsements
Eight organizations and groups have endorsed the Left Unity Slate candidates ( https://leftunityslate.org/ ) running for California’s statewide offices, in a historic coalition of the Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party, whose shared values brought these candidates together.
In a charged political climate of high inflation, low wages, lack of housing and health care, and a continuing global pandemic, voters report discontent with the status quo evident in the low approval ratings for the Biden administration ( https://thehill.com/news/campaign-polls/3489136-biden-job-approval-hits-another-low-in-new-survey/ ). California's non-corporate political parties offer the Left Unity Slate as the better choice for voters, and their candidates are getting the attention and endorsements of progressive organizations.
Leading the list is Knock LA's Los Angeles Progressive Voter Guide ( https://knock-la.com/los-angeles-progressive-voter-guide-june-primary-election-2022/#california-state-offices ), which has endorsed the entire slate of 9 candidates. They write, "The Left Unity Slate is endorsed by the Peace and Freedom Party, the Green Party, and other progressives who seek a left alternative to establishment Democrats. The lack of will among elected Democrats to carry out what they claim to support makes the Left Unity Slate our choice for statewide offices." Their website analyzes each race, highlighting specific reasons why they support each Left Unity Slate candidate.
The only statewide candidates endorsed by the S.F. Berniecrats ( https://sfberniecrats.com/ ) are two Left Unity candidates: Laura Wells for Controller and Nathalie Hrizi for Insurance Commissioner.
Other groups endorsing Left Unity Slate candidates include the San Francisco League of Pissed Off Voters ( https://www.theleaguesf.org/#top ), which endorsed 5 Slate candidates (including for Governor and Lt. Governor), the Orange Juice blog ( https://www.orangejuiceblog.com/2022/05/ojb-endorsements-for-the-2022-primary/ ), which has endorsed 5 slate members, as well as the LA Progressive ( https://www.laprogressive.com/election-reform-campaigns/progressive-voter-guide-primary-2022 ) which has endorsed 4 Left Unity Slate candidates. Two DSA chapters, Los Angeles ( https://dsa-la.org/2022-dsa-la-primary-voter-guide/#us-senate ) and Ventura ( https://www.dsaventuracounty.org/voter_guide_6_7_22_primary_election ) are also each recommending 8 out of the 9 Left Unity Slate candidates.
In addition, the slate's candidate for Governor, Luis Rodriguez, has received more endorsements from the Justice Party ( https://www.justiceparty.us/endorsements.html ), the People's Tribune ( http://peoplestribune.org/pt-news/2022/03/peoples-tribune-endorses-campaign-of-luis-j-rodriguez-for-ca-governor/ ), and the Americans for Democratic Action’s SoCal chapter ( https://www.adasocal.org/state_administrators ), which states: "we are supporting Poet Laureate and gang mediator Luis Javier Rodriguez to express our profound disappointment that Gavin Newsom, who ran for office promising to deliver Single-Payer healthcare to California, has put pleasing big insurance company donors ahead of the well-being of Californians and done nothing to advance this issue that got him the support of so many progressives".
Additional information on the Left Unity Slate can be found on websites of the Green Party of California ( https://www.cagreens.org/endorsed-2022-statewide-candidates ) and the Peace and Freedom Party of California ( http://peaceandfreedom.us/news/elections-campaigns/california-primary-election-2022-the-pfp-left-unity-candidates ), as well as in the current issue of the Green Voter Guide ( https://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides/ ) published by the Green Party of Alameda County.
For info about other Green Party endorsements, please see: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/12/18849639.php
