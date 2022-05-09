top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War | Health, Housing & Public Services
Resisting Two Wars: The Threatened Nuclear Holocaust & The Attack on the Unhoused
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Monday May 9th, 2022 12:51 PM
A brief protest at the Town Clock Sunday (5-8) against U.S, escalation of the war in Ukraine drew a handful of dedicated activists from older times and other places.
sm_scan_20220509.jpg
original image (850x1170)
As Food Not Bombs swept and cleaned the area after its daily 3 hour meal, a handful of activists gathered to hold up signs and pass out flyers denouncing U.S. escalation of the proxy war in Ukraine.

The flyer also demanded that Russian troops leave Ukraine, that Ukraine be neutralized, and the Minsk and Minsk II accords be restored with the removal of all foreign troops and advisers from Ukraine.

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) voted to endorse a shorter version of the flyer being distributed as a letter to the local media. In the past, HUFF has tabled and agitated to prompt local opposition to foreign wars as well as the local war against the poor.

We've seen the huge increase in homelessness in Ukraine prompted by the Russian invasion (itself prompted by the creeping NATO escalation in Eastern Europe). We've seen the toxic effects of the war at home distracting us from real priorities.

Meanwhile City Council continues its war against the poor outside (and renters inside) with a proposed clearing of the Benchlands encampment and a Camping Ban (CSSO/OVO) crackdown.

See the latest anti-homeless report at its 5-10 meeting https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/Summary%20Sheet%20for%20-%20Homelessness%20Response%20Programming%20Quarterly%20Update%20and%20Homel.pdf?meetingId=1907&documentType=Agenda&itemId=23425&publishId=31751&isSection=false p. 12.

For those not completely burnt out, now's the time to reach out to oppose both wars before we're all blown away as seems increasingly likely.

EARLIER VIGILS AGAINST TWO WARS
Pretty Words, Ugly Actions: Dump Recycled Politicians!
http://santacruz.indymedia.org/newswire/display/3210/index.php

Tabling Downtown Takes on Two Insane Wars
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/03/16/18848686.php

http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Sunday's Anti-War Flyer
by Robert Norse
Monday May 9th, 2022 12:51 PM
sm_scan_20220509__2_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
Download and Distribute
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code