Tabling Downtown Takes on Two Insane Wars rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Robert Norse

Yesterday a small cadre of HUFFsters set up a table downtown to solicit and spread opinion on the War Against the Poor and the War in Ukraine.. We called our table the Vigil Against Two Wars. We opposed the NATO-provoked war criminal Russian invasion of Ukraine.and the sweep-em-out-of-sight authority now claimed by the City Manager Matt Huffaker