Say NO to Two Wars
The War on the Poor in Santa Cruz
• Harassment of the Those Whose Only Shelter is Their Vehicle
• Forced Deportation of Increasing Numbers to the Benchlands
• Police Contempt for the Rights of the Poor Outside (Martin v. Boise)
• Wretched Sickness-Producing Lack of Sanitation in the Benchlands
• Extended “Emergency” and Unaccountable Emergency Powers
Russia’s Criminal Invasion & the NATO-provoked War
Threatening Nuclear Holocaust in Ukraine
• Playing Russian Roulette with the 50 million in the Ukraine
• NATO’s 20-Year Advance to the Russian Border
• Massive Propaganda on Both Sides Risking Nuclear Winter
• Russia’s Escalated Shelling of Ukrainian Cities
• Ukraine’s Failure to Hold Minsk-mandated Elections
• Media’s Suicidal Call for a No-Fly Zone Speeding WW III
DEMAND RUSSIA OUT OF UKRAINE!
NATO OUT OF EASTERN EUROPE!
A NEUTRAL UKRAINE !
Flyer by Norse of HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) 831-423-4833 http://www.huffsantacruz.org 309 Cedar PMB #14B Santa Cruz 3-14-22
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 3/15/2022
|Say NO to Two Wars!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday March 15
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Robert Norse
|rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
|Phone
|831-423-4833
|Location Details
|
Cooper and Pacific Ave.
In front of O'Neill's on the sidewalk
|
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 14th, 2022 10:45 PM
