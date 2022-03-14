

The War on the Poor in Santa Cruz

• Harassment of the Those Whose Only Shelter is Their Vehicle

• Forced Deportation of Increasing Numbers to the Benchlands

• Police Contempt for the Rights of the Poor Outside (Martin v. Boise)

• Wretched Sickness-Producing Lack of Sanitation in the Benchlands

• Extended “Emergency” and Unaccountable Emergency Powers



Russia’s Criminal Invasion & the NATO-provoked War

Threatening Nuclear Holocaust in Ukraine

• Playing Russian Roulette with the 50 million in the Ukraine

• NATO’s 20-Year Advance to the Russian Border

• Massive Propaganda on Both Sides Risking Nuclear Winter

• Russia’s Escalated Shelling of Ukrainian Cities

• Ukraine’s Failure to Hold Minsk-mandated Elections

• Media’s Suicidal Call for a No-Fly Zone Speeding WW III



DEMAND RUSSIA OUT OF UKRAINE!

NATO OUT OF EASTERN EUROPE!

A NEUTRAL UKRAINE !



Flyer by Norse of HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) 831-423-4833

Say NO to Two WarsThe War on the Poor in Santa Cruz• Harassment of the Those Whose Only Shelter is Their Vehicle• Forced Deportation of Increasing Numbers to the Benchlands• Police Contempt for the Rights of the Poor Outside (Martin v. Boise)• Wretched Sickness-Producing Lack of Sanitation in the Benchlands• Extended “Emergency” and Unaccountable Emergency PowersRussia’s Criminal Invasion & the NATO-provoked WarThreatening Nuclear Holocaust in Ukraine• Playing Russian Roulette with the 50 million in the Ukraine• NATO’s 20-Year Advance to the Russian Border• Massive Propaganda on Both Sides Risking Nuclear Winter• Russia’s Escalated Shelling of Ukrainian Cities• Ukraine’s Failure to Hold Minsk-mandated Elections• Media’s Suicidal Call for a No-Fly Zone Speeding WW IIIDEMAND RUSSIA OUT OF UKRAINE!NATO OUT OF EASTERN EUROPE!A NEUTRAL UKRAINE !Flyer by Norse of HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) 831-423-4833 http://www.huffsantacruz.org 309 Cedar PMB #14B Santa Cruz 3-14-22 For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 14th, 2022 10:45 PM