Mad as Hell Raging Grannies & Handmaids Procession for Reproductive Justice
Date Sunday May 08
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMad as Hell Activists
EmailBayArea [at] RiseUp4AbortionRights.org
Location Details
Meet at the corner of Allston Way and MLK in Berkeley at 1:45 pm. We start the procession promptly at 2pm.
Furious about the threat to our abortion rights?
Join the Mad as Hell Raging Grannies* & Handmaids on Mother's Day as they troop through the Bay Area Book Festival with vivid reminders of what a pre-Roe America looked like.
You can express your own anger by JOINING THE PROCESSION! Costumes available for participants including bloody white pants and Handmaid cloaks, or join in our march as your regular self.
Tell the world:
--Books not Back Alley Abortions
--We Won't Go Back
--Abortion on Demand and Without Apology
--The Handmaid's Tale is a novel, a warning--not the future

Meet at the corner of Allston Way and MLK in Berkeley at 1:45 pm on Mother's Day May 8.
For more info:
(510) 394-4426 or email us at BayArea [at] RiseUp4AbortionRights.org

*The Raging Grannies have demonstrated for the preservation and expansion of Roe every year since 2004. They lived the experience of a pre-Roe America. Follow them on instagram @raging_grannies for up to date announcements of Bay Area protests for abortion rights and more.
Add Your Comments
