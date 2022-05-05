

Join the Mad as Hell Raging Grannies* & Handmaids on Mother's Day as they troop through the Bay Area Book Festival with vivid reminders of what a pre-Roe America looked like.

You can express your own anger by JOINING THE PROCESSION! Costumes available for participants including bloody white pants and Handmaid cloaks, or join in our march as your regular self.

Tell the world:

--Books not Back Alley Abortions

--We Won't Go Back

--Abortion on Demand and Without Apology

--The Handmaid's Tale is a novel, a warning--not the future



Meet at the corner of Allston Way and MLK in Berkeley at 1:45 pm on Mother's Day May 8.

For more info:

(510) 394-4426 or email us at



*The Raging Grannies have demonstrated for the preservation and expansion of Roe every year since 2004. They lived the experience of a pre-Roe America. Follow them on instagram @raging_grannies for up to date announcements of Bay Area protests for abortion rights and more. Added to the calendar on Thursday May 5th, 2022 2:05 AM