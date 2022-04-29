CRJ Event Series: Transforming Structures of Whiteness in University Leadership



Day 3: Recognizing Invisible Labor in the University: Ways Forward



FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 | 12:00PM - 1:30PM | ZOOM



Recent research and social movements have highlighted ways that racism and sexism remain entrenched in the academy. Patterns of faculty workload show clear inequities, with faculty from historically minoritized groups disproportionately doing more service, diversity and mentoring work, with women faculty doing more teaching and service. These activities are essential to university functioning, yet are often invisible and unrewarded, leading to lower productivity and decreased retention. In this event, our panelists will discuss examples of promising practices and policies that have been developed both within the University of California system and beyond, for recognizing and rewarding invisible labor.



Featuring:



* Shauntay Larkins, Assistant Manager and Undergraduate Advisor, Critical Race and Ethnic Studies



* Emily J. Ozer, Professor of Community Health Sciences, UC Berkeley



* Stefano Profumo, Professor of Physics; Chair, Senate Committee on Academic Personnel



* Jackie Rabouin Psychotherapist , UCSC Counseling and Psychological Services



* Margaret Shih, Associate Vice Chancellor, BruinX, UCLA Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Neil Jacoby Chair in Management; Professor of Management and Organizations, UCLA For more event information: https://crjucsc.com/news-and-events

