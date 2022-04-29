top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 5/6/2022
Recognizing Invisible Labor in the University: Ways Forward
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 06
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUC Santa Cruz Center for Racial Justice
Location Details
Register Here: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s-BLvUG0StS7ErSqa07VdQ
CRJ Event Series: Transforming Structures of Whiteness in University Leadership

Day 3: Recognizing Invisible Labor in the University: Ways Forward

FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 | 12:00PM - 1:30PM | ZOOM

Recent research and social movements have highlighted ways that racism and sexism remain entrenched in the academy. Patterns of faculty workload show clear inequities, with faculty from historically minoritized groups disproportionately doing more service, diversity and mentoring work, with women faculty doing more teaching and service. These activities are essential to university functioning, yet are often invisible and unrewarded, leading to lower productivity and decreased retention. In this event, our panelists will discuss examples of promising practices and policies that have been developed both within the University of California system and beyond, for recognizing and rewarding invisible labor.

Featuring:

* Shauntay Larkins, Assistant Manager and Undergraduate Advisor, Critical Race and Ethnic Studies

* Emily J. Ozer, Professor of Community Health Sciences, UC Berkeley

* Stefano Profumo, Professor of Physics; Chair, Senate Committee on Academic Personnel

* Jackie Rabouin Psychotherapist , UCSC Counseling and Psychological Services

* Margaret Shih, Associate Vice Chancellor, BruinX, UCLA Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Neil Jacoby Chair in Management; Professor of Management and Organizations, UCLA
sm_center_for_racial_justice_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1918x685)
For more event information: https://crjucsc.com/news-and-events

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 29th, 2022 12:29 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code