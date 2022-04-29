CRJ Event Series: Transforming Structures of Whiteness in University Leadership
Day 3: Recognizing Invisible Labor in the University: Ways Forward
FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 | 12:00PM - 1:30PM | ZOOM
Recent research and social movements have highlighted ways that racism and sexism remain entrenched in the academy. Patterns of faculty workload show clear inequities, with faculty from historically minoritized groups disproportionately doing more service, diversity and mentoring work, with women faculty doing more teaching and service. These activities are essential to university functioning, yet are often invisible and unrewarded, leading to lower productivity and decreased retention. In this event, our panelists will discuss examples of promising practices and policies that have been developed both within the University of California system and beyond, for recognizing and rewarding invisible labor.
Featuring:
* Shauntay Larkins, Assistant Manager and Undergraduate Advisor, Critical Race and Ethnic Studies
* Emily J. Ozer, Professor of Community Health Sciences, UC Berkeley
* Stefano Profumo, Professor of Physics; Chair, Senate Committee on Academic Personnel
* Jackie Rabouin Psychotherapist , UCSC Counseling and Psychological Services
* Margaret Shih, Associate Vice Chancellor, BruinX, UCLA Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Neil Jacoby Chair in Management; Professor of Management and Organizations, UCLA
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 5/6/2022
|Recognizing Invisible Labor in the University: Ways Forward
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 06
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|UC Santa Cruz Center for Racial Justice
|Location Details
|Register Here: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s-BLvUG0StS7ErSqa07VdQ
|
For more event information: https://crjucsc.com/news-and-events
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 29th, 2022 12:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network