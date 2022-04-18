top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
View events for the week of 4/20/2022
Global Geopolitics from Ukraine to the Middle East
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 20
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose City College
EmailSami.Ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu
Location Details
Join Zoom meeting: https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/5088214551
Zoom meeting ID: 508 821 4551
International dial-in numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aM3amGqtL
The 22nd Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration presents

Global Geopolitics from Ukraine to the Middle East:
Lessons and Reverberations in an Interconnected World

A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin

As war rages in Ukraine, severing key global supply chains, disrupting trade, investment, and monetary flows in a globalized world, the geopolitical reverberations are being felt throughout the world, including in the Middle East which has been another hub of conflict and strategic geopolitics. What does this mean for us and for global realignments? Will it evolve into an new world order?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin a political economist, writer, educator, artist, photojournalist, and research fellow at Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality

Open to All

For more information contact: sami.ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu

Sponsored by the SJCC President's Office, the SJECCD District Office, Professor Sami Ibrahim, and the Diversity Advisory Committee
sm_flyer_-_mehc_-_sjcc_-_20220420_.jpg
original image (1244x1866)
For more event information: https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/5088214551

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 18th, 2022 11:23 PM
§22nd Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration
by San Jose City College
Monday Apr 18th, 2022 11:23 PM
flyer_-_mehc_-_sjcc_-_20220420_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (3.3MB)
Download a flyer PDF here.
https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/5088214551
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
