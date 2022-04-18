



Global Geopolitics from Ukraine to the Middle East:

Lessons and Reverberations in an Interconnected World



A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin



As war rages in Ukraine, severing key global supply chains, disrupting trade, investment, and monetary flows in a globalized world, the geopolitical reverberations are being felt throughout the world, including in the Middle East which has been another hub of conflict and strategic geopolitics. What does this mean for us and for global realignments? Will it evolve into an new world order?



Dr. Sharat G. Lin a political economist, writer, educator, artist, photojournalist, and research fellow at Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality



Open to All



For more information contact:



