The 22nd Annual Middle Eastern Heritage Celebration presents
Global Geopolitics from Ukraine to the Middle East:
Lessons and Reverberations in an Interconnected World
A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
As war rages in Ukraine, severing key global supply chains, disrupting trade, investment, and monetary flows in a globalized world, the geopolitical reverberations are being felt throughout the world, including in the Middle East which has been another hub of conflict and strategic geopolitics. What does this mean for us and for global realignments? Will it evolve into an new world order?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin a political economist, writer, educator, artist, photojournalist, and research fellow at Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality
Open to All
For more information contact: sami.ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu
Sponsored by the SJCC President's Office, the SJECCD District Office, Professor Sami Ibrahim, and the Diversity Advisory Committee
|Global Geopolitics from Ukraine to the Middle East
|Date
|Wednesday April 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose City College
|Sami.Ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom meeting: https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/5088214551
Zoom meeting ID: 508 821 4551
International dial-in numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aM3amGqtL
|
For more event information: https://sjeccd-edu.zoom.us/j/5088214551
