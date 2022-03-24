Hundreds of San Francisco workers rallied in front of City hall to protest the massive understaffing, health and safety conditions and privatization outsourcing by City bosses.

Hundreds of San Francisco city workers rallied on 3/23/22 against the massive understaffing, health and safety issues, wages and privatization. They spoke out about the dangers for patients, nurses and staff at SF General Hospital.Nurses are being beaten up because of the lack of staffing and management continues these dangerous conditions. Workers also reported on the outsourcing of jobs to "non-profits" like HealthRight 360 and Meta which City is pushing. Workers also talked about the stress of the failure to staff properly and the misuse and exploitation of permanent temps who do not have the same rights of public workers. Workers charged that the city is setting up a two tier system undermine all public workers and is a union busting tactic. They also discussed the failure of City manager to protect city workers which led to the death of Ludwig Leota. City workers were also protesting the termination of city workers who have not vaccinated. There are 27,000 workers in the City and County of San Francisco.